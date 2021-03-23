The Litchfield School District is experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students.
As of Tuesday, Griffin Memorial School had seven students and two staff members positively diagnosed, as well as three staff under quarantine and 16 students under quarantine; 20 teachers from Griffin were out Tuesday -- 12 who had called out sick and eight who were on leave.
On Monday, 32 students at Campbell High School were under quarantine with four students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, two staff members at the high school also contracted the virus, and about 26 students and seven staff members were quarantined.
Superintendent Mike Jette described the high school numbers as “a little bit worrisome,” but told school officials last week that there are no outbreaks or clusters.
Everyone is stepping up to fill in for teachers who may be sick, under quarantine or on leave, explained Jette, adding there have been some coverage issues at the high school.
Principal William Lonergan is covering classes at Campbell, as are other staff members, said Jette.
“The guidance director has been covering classes. The athletic director has been covering classes,” he said, adding the staff is doing whatever is necessary to ensure that students can remain in school.
Last week at Griffin there were 11 staff on leave and four staff out sick. Jette said the teacher absences have been manageable there.
It appears many of the positive cases are connected to community spread, with some of the cases having an unknown transmission, according to Jette.
Two of the seven positive students from Griffin and one of the four positive students at the high school are believed to have contracted the virus in the school, according to updated data on the district’s website.
“We will continue to monitor it,” Jette told the school board last week.
About 87 percent of the students at Griffin are enrolled in in-person learning and the rest are fully remote. At Litchfield Middle School, about 79 percent of the students have opted for in-person learning, and at the high school about 87 percent of the students are attending in-person instruction.
The district has daily COVID-19 briefings to assess the pandemic situation inside of all of the local schools, according to Jette, who contracted the virus himself during February break.
Jette has not yet returned to the superintendent’s office, but said he is hopeful to return soon. He has been working from home after battling secondary pneumonia and a cough.
A vaccination clinic for Litchfield school staff will take place on Saturday, followed by a second clinic on April 17.
“We are looking to have a strong administrative team present at both,” said Corey Izbicki, business administrator. He said volunteers will be necessary to help at the clinic, and the local fire chief is helping with some of the logistics.