CONCORD
The scene at Grappone Park Friday night would have been inconceivable a few months ago.
Fans watched from bleachers or lawn chairs that stretched from the first-base line out to the wall behind center-field. The concession stand served snacks and drinks. Young kids played while parents intently watched the action on the baseball diamond.
The North Manchester/Hooksett All-Stars defeated Portsmouth to win the 11-12-year-old New Hampshire Little League District 2 championship — one of the first sports team titles since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is as far as they will go — the state and regional tournaments and Little League World Series have been canceled — but they will take it.
“I’ve got to tell you, it was just such a great feeling to be out there when we first started the season,” said Portsmouth manager Simon Lampert. “And then to get the news that there was going to be a district tournament and a chance to play for a district championship, we feel very fortunate. We just know there’s a lot of leagues across the country that didn’t have the opportunity to do so. We really savored every moment of it.”
Joe Lajewski, North Manchester/Hooksett Little League president, said this season has been one of the most positive in a long time.
“I think it really puts a lot into perspective for a lot of people,” Lajewski said. “A lot of other things that may be on people’s minds, their priorities shift a little bit with all that’s going on, so it’s been overwhelmingly positive — a lot of support from the community, a lot of support from the families and everybody is really glad to be out.”
As they did throughout the season, the players followed COVID-19 prevention protocols during the championship. North Manchester/Hooksett players were socially distanced in their dugout, with some players bringing lawn chairs to sit in. Portsmouth stayed out of its dugout, electing to spread out behind the wall along the third-base line.
“It was a little difficult in the beginning because we didn’t realize what we were going to have to do to play games,” said North Manchester/Hooksett starting pitcher Caden Jordan. “And then towards the end, we sort of got used to it and then it just became natural.”
Lampert said it did not take long for the Portsmouth team to get accustomed to the safety protocols.
“It probably felt weird for a day,” Lampert said. “You got to that first practice beginning of the season and (there’s) masks, temperature checks, checklists and all that, but just like anything, it just becomes a habit and they (the kids) knew that it was a small price to pay to have a summer full of baseball.”
Lost, then found
Stephanie Currier, whose son, Gavin, plays for North Manchester/Hooksett, said that though it’s hard to get information out of a 12-year-old, he has loved playing with his teammates again this summer. It meant a lot to her that he had a chance to play his final Little League season.
“To miss out on that would have been heartbreaking,” she said.
Lampert became emotional talking about the team and his son, Zavier, 12.
“There was a time where you try to be positive and then there was a time where you’re trying to be positive even though, in the back of your mind, you’re not sure if it’s going to happen,” he said. “So the thought of not being able to play was really tough and made this even sweeter.”
Before the pandemic hit, North Manchester/Hooksett manager Bob Blaisdell and his team had big aspirations. Most of the players on this year’s 11-12-year-old team were on the 9-10-year-old group that won the state championship and reached the Eastern Regionals in Rhode Island two years ago.
For love of the game
Although their official season ended prematurely, North Manchester/Hooksett and Portsmouth will be among the teams competing in the COVID-19 2020 Invitational, which begins Friday and ends Aug. 29 at the Bedford Little League park.
The tournament, which includes teams from both District 2 and District 1, will have an 8-9-10-year-old, 9-10-11-year-old and 10-11-12-year-old division.
It’s not exactly the same — these days, nothing is — but it’s a chance to keep playing.
For that, Blaisdell is thankful.
“We’re going to be playing against the best teams in New Hampshire,” Blaisdell said. “So call it what you want, it’s going to be great competition and we’re looking forward to it.”
North Manchester/Hooksett’s Hayden Marshall, 12, said as much as winning the district title, he will always remember what the first game was like after not playing baseball for a long time.
“It was fun,” Marshall said of the season. “Win or lose, at least we got to play.”