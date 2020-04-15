After 10 days on the coronavirus front lines in his native New York City, an emergency-medicine practitioner at Littleton Regional Hospital has returned with insights that will help those at risk breathe easier.
Before cases began to spike in New Hampshire, Dr. Richard M. Levitan responded at the end of March to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call for medical providers to help hospitals in the Empire State.
“My experience is we are getting better at understanding this disease," the 58-year-old said Wednesday. "We can do so with less resources than I feared initially."
“There’s still death and bad outcomes, which happens when there are so many infected,” Levitan said. Some patients with pneumonia still need a ventilator, “but we're learning how to do less invasive stuff and do better in large numbers of patients.”
Levitan, who earned his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine and did his internship and residency at the affiliated Bellevue Hospital, where he was a member of its first class in emergency medicine. He expected to stay in his brother’s vacant Manhattan apartment while working at Bellevue.
But after completing just his first shift, the doorman at his brother’s building informed Levitan that the co-op board had decided he was not welcome there. Levitan found lodging elsewhere and was able to complete his stint at Bellevue.
Levitan said he learned a lot at Bellevue about the coronavirus, foremost that not everyone who had it needed to be placed on a ventilator. He said something as simple as how a patient is positioned in bed can significantly increase oxygen levels and improve breathing.
He said the “vast majority” of patients who have COVID-19 pneumonia don’t need to be placed on a ventilator.
Levitan recently helped found and is the medical adviser of Prone2Help.org. The non-profit organization provides health care professionals with free "proning mattresses." Patient positioning is becoming an accepted part of patient care in NYC hospitals and elsewhere, he said.
Levitan said maneuvering how patients are positioned can open airways, improve oxygenation and make breathing easier. He said he has seen patients with 50% oxygen saturation levels increase to 75% to 80% when given oxygen and go up to 90% when positioned prone. Patients appear "subjectively more comfortable," he said.
Delaying a patient’s use of or negating the need for a ventilator, Levitan said, is a “game changer.”
Patients need to be sedated while on a ventilator, he said, and may require up to four separate, continuously administered medications while being treated. Sometimes, a ventilated patient’s blood pressure will be affected, which also requires medication, he said.
In mid-March, Bellevue was putting 300-plus patients on ventilators each day.
“That’s an insane number,” said Levitan, as well as being “an enormous resource challenger.”
In his 10 days at Bellevue, the number of people placed on ventilators dropped “precipitously,” said Levitan, who credited social-distancing for reducing the overall number of COVID-19 cases.
He said the blood-oxygen saturation levels of COVID-19 outpatients should be actively monitored as a way of preventing the need for more intensive intervention later.
"We have made a public announcement and told people who have COVID to go home and come back if you’re short of breath, but many patients don’t have shortness of breath until they have very advanced pneumonia,” he said.
Earlier recognition of COVID-19 pneumonia “will help initiate earlier treatment which could help prevent progression,” Levitan said. “Unfortunately, that couldn’t happen in New York, where so many people are infected, but I believe that in many counties in New Hampshire we could make that happen.”
Although he still has family in New York, Levitan said he has a special place in his heart for New Hampshire.
“As a kid, I came up here for summer camp. My parents met each other in the White Mountains, and I ended up living two miles away from where my parents met in 1946. Some of the best days of my life as a kid and teenager were up here,” he said.