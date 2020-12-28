Although nursing homes remain the epicenter of COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire, people are still training to work in long-term care facilities — many driven by a desire to make a difference in the fight against the virus.
“I want to be there for the patients,” said Emily Moll, 20, of Bedford, who is training to work as a licensed nursing assistant, or LNA, while she applies to medical school.
“I can only imagine how isolating it is, how scary it is. I figured I should get out there and help any way that I can,” Moll said. “They really need people who can care for them, to be their families and friends right now. If I’m in a physical state where I can fight off COVID, I want to help them.”
LNA trainees tend to be young, said Kathy Blaney, a nursing instructor at LNA Health Careers in Manchester, where Moll is training. Blaney said her oldest student right now is in her early 40s, and she jokingly refers to herself as the old lady.
Everyone talks about COVID-19, of course, Blaney said. But to some extent, she said, risk is part of the job. “Get used to the stuff that is out there,” she tells students. “This is what we do for a living.”
She said many of the students go into the profession because they want to help people, and that drive to help has not changed this year.
Sammy LeClair, 19, of Londonderry said she figures she’s not likely to become too sick, even if she is infected with COVID-19 — and she wants to contribute. While she waits to apply for nursing school, she said, she can make herself useful in a nursing home or another long-term care setting.
“Why wouldn’t I go out of my way to do this?” she said.
High turnover
Nursing homes in New Hampshire faced a shortage of workers for years before the coronavirus, said Roxane Severance, a health care adviser. She said barriers to getting into the profession and high turnover are driving the shortage. About 200 people get LNA licenses each month, she said, and another 200 let their licenses lapse.
Severance said the pandemic’s corollary effects are worsening the shortage — like the closures and capacity reductions in day care, and the need to supervise children in remote learning, or the need to quarantine for two weeks after a COVID-19 exposure.
“If there were a thousand LNAs that would just magically appear, like Santa delivered them all, they’d all be employed right away,” Severance said.
Still, the pandemic only worsened an existing problem, she said.
At the center of the shortage is the low pay for challenging work, Severance said. LNAs might make as little as $12 an hour to bathe and feed residents, caring for them as thoughtfully as if they were family.
An LNA’s pay is tied to the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates for most nursing homes. New Hampshire has set its Medicaid reimbursement rates lower than any other state.
Severance said it isn’t difficult to find higher pay in fast food — and food service or retail might seem like a less risky job.
Kerri Dutton, owner of LNA Health Careers, agreed that low pay can push people out of the profession. With those wages, a reliable car or childcare might be out of reach, Dutton said.
Severance also noted the cost of training is a barrier to people entering the field. A three- to six-week course to certify as an LNA can cost between $1,800 and $2,000, she said. Few people can scrape together that money, even though LNAs can get that cost reimbursed through a Medicaid program.
One of Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency orders allows people to take a free online course, and work under the supervision of an experienced LNA after a nursing home evaluates skills, but only about 150 people have used that program, Severance said.
Pipeline to nursing
COVID-19 doesn’t have much effect on the way Michael Webb, 21, of Wilton, considers work as an LNA.
“All sicknesses worry everyone,” he said.
He’s focused more on his future: Webb is in nursing school now. As a registered nurse, he said, he might supervise LNAs one day — so it makes sense to get a feel for the job, he said.
Blaney said many people like Webb begin as LNAs and go on to other health care fields.
Severance said the dearth of LNAs could spell broader shortages of nurses.
“If you don’t have LNAs coming up in the field you’re not going to have nurses coming up in the field,” she said.
The shortage of LNAs has the potential to impact everyone who gets health care, not just people in nursing homes, Severance said.
“I think as a state we need to work together and say this is the looming problem in front of us,” she said. “How do we address it? If we don’t come up with answers soon, if we don’t get people started, there’s going to be no one to take care of us.”