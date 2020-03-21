Local banks, along with federal loan programs, are giving businesses options to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak.
State officials hope businesses are able to keep as many of their employees working during the standstill, seeing as the economy was in good shape and there were at least 20,000 job openings across the state before the crisis hit.
Keeping the majority of their workforce will set businesses up for future success, according to Wildolfo Arvelo, director of the Division of Economic Development at the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs. He spoke during a webinar hosted Friday morning by the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.
“If this is short-term and we get back to normal then we are still going to have a demographic challenge, we are still going to have an employee challenge,” he said.
Arvelo did acknowledge that the crisis is an ”evolving challenge” for everyone.
Some industries — such as hospitality and restaurants — have drastically slowed after Gov. Chris Sununu’s Monday order forbidding eat-in dining until at least April 7. And many retail stores have closed down for at least several weeks.
As of last week, more than 10,000 New Hampshire residents had filed new unemployment claims.
Last week, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved New Hampshire’s application for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which will help small businesses overcome loss of revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak. Other business interruption loan programs are pending.
The state has other programs and resources available, Arvelo said.
The Business Finance Authority’s capital access program works with local banks to offer low-interest loans up to $200,000. The Small Business Development Center can help companies revise their business plans during the turbulent times.
SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for small businesses and may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.
It comes with a 3.75% interest rate for the life of the loan. The filing period lasts nine months, according to Greta Johansson, director of the New Hampshire District Office for the SBA.
“It is an effort to help offset the working capital shortfall during the period of time business is not operating at all, or not operating as normal,” she said. “It is a loan product with more generous terms than are normally available for business and on working capital loans.”
Bill Stone, president and CEO of Primary Bank, said in an interview that some existing businesses have reached out about options to make it through the crisis.
“We are very open to working with our customers during this very difficult time for them,” he said. “Many are concerned about cash flow in their business and not knowing what is going to happen with this coronavirus and how much it is going to impact their business.”
In some cases, arrangements have been made for businesses to pay interest only for the time being.
A federal bill is also in the works to create a Small Business Interruption Loan program, which would provide businesses up to eight weeks of payroll, Stone said. It must pass the House and Senate.
“As soon as that is available, we will be looking to aggressively be involved in helping New Hampshire businesses,” he said.