Community health workers like Bishnu Khadka of Manchester have been working for months to get the word out about the COVID-19 vaccine to people who might not know how to go about getting it.
Khadkha is well-connected in the Bhutanese community in New Hampshire, so she knows how to reach people who might not read vaccine news in, say, the Union Leader.
Once people know about the vaccine, she said, they’re excited to get it.
“We already have a long waiting list,” Khadka said during a vaccination clinic in Manchester last week.
To stop the coronavirus spreading, just about everyone will need to be vaccinated — including people who, for one reason or another, are not connected to the health care system.
State data has shown these people — immigrants and refugees, people of color, people living in deep poverty and those grappling with a substance use disorder or experiencing homelessness — are disproportionately likely to be infected, hospitalized and die from COVID-19, in part because their jobs or living situations often mean they are exposed to more people and more potential virus-carriers.
New Hampshire has committed to setting aside 10% of its vaccine doses for these groups, calling it the “equity allocation,” and has charged local public health networks with connecting that allocation with the people who need the shots.
So far, fewer Black, Latino and other Granite Staters of color have received COVID-19 vaccines than White and Asian residents, according to data from the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.
The state estimates 6.5% of White New Hampshire residents and 6.3% of Asian Granite Staters have received COVID-19 vaccines, compared to 3.7% of Black New Hampshire residents, 3.2% of Latino residents, and 1.7% of people of other races -- a group that includes Native Americans, Alaskans, Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders and people of two or more races.
Local public health networks have turned to community health workers like Khadka to spread the word to their communities about the vaccine and to sign up people for small, local vaccination clinics accessible to people who cannot make the drive to a large, state-run vaccination site.
Manchester’s Neighborhood and Family Health Supervisor Michelle Graham said she has long wanted to hire more community health workers like Khadka in Manchester. She said the workers have been shown to be effective in connecting people with health care and other things they need to stay healthy.
The need to reach out to marginalized people is particularly acute now, as the state races to achieve widespread immunity from COVID-19.
“It gives us a tool for reaching those disconnected populations or the people who aren’t going to show up to a regular vaccination clinic,” Graham said.
Victoria Adewumi, another Manchester community health worker, said people have been eager to sign up for a vaccine.
"We’ve had huge amounts of demand," Adewumi said.
As of last week, Manchester has vaccinated about 2,000 people with small clinics targeted to the city's poor and vulnerable, including clinics at the senior high-rises downtown, and a clinic for 120 people one evening last week at an elementary school.
Health officials aren't publicizing the details of these clinics widely -- they bring a specific number of doses for people who have appointments, made with the help of the community health workers.
Nashua also has been using community health workers to reach out to vulnerable communities in the Gate City and has also vaccinated more than 2,000 of its most vulnerable people, said health department director Bobbie Bagley.
Some people have been a little skeptical about the shots, but Adewumi said a trusted voice bearing solid information can convince people. That's why it's important community health workers are already part of a community.
"It’s not trying to forge those connections -- we already have them," she said. "So when there are crises, it’s easy to mobilize a response."
Manchester Health's Graham said speaking relevant languages is important, but being able to communicate with other kinds of communities is also important. For example, Graham said, one Manchester community health worker can speak multiple East African languages and has experience working with people in recovery from substance use disorders.
The outreach effort is not just to poor people in New Hampshire's cities, Graham said. Community health workers and local health departments have also tried to reach homebound people, and isolated people in rural areas, Graham said. The work is for anyone who might have trouble getting to a vaccination clinic and needs another option.
"We have to address this equity issue that's in our faces," she said.
Graham said community health workers can help people plug in to services that can help with the pandemic's other consequences: job loss and eviction.
"All of these things aren't going to go away just because we have the vaccine," she said.