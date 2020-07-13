CONCORD -- The likelihood of declining tax revenues in the next budget year means the full brunt of the economic fallout from COVID-19 is yet to come, mayors and town administrators warned U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess said in Monday's remote discussion he has no doubt the commercial property tax base for his city will erode as more real estate developers and business owners seek abatements to lower what they owe.
“The most difficult year will be Fiscal 2022 (next year) because these property tax impacts will be felt by that point and cities and towns will be faced with hard choices,” Donchess said.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said that property taxes came in 4 percent below expectations due to the economic fallout, and agreed the next year’s budget will be tougher to balance.
“If we can get direct funding, that would be tremendously helpful,” Craig said.
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley said his city’s tax base will also be affected.
“On the commercial side, we are very concerned, that’s where we are seeing the gap; they have tenants not able to make their rent payments and it just trickles down in terms of lost revenue,” Bouley said.
'Tsunami' of revenue loss coming
Dover Mayor Bob Carrier said the city was in the midst of an economic boom with 600 new rental units and a new high school when the pandemic hit.
“We have been OK to this date, but the tsunami of lost revenue is on its way,” Carrier said.
Gov. Chris Sununu has estimated the state will lose more than 20 percent of its state revenue, over $500 million, by the end of the two-year budget cycle that ends June 30, 2021.
Hassan, a Democrat, said she’s determined to ensure the next COVID-19 relief bill to pass the U.S. Senate will give no-strings-attached grants to states and local communities so officials can use those dollars to back-fill revenue shortfalls.
The democratically-led, U.S. House of Representatives approved last month the Heroes Act, which would deliver more than $3 billion of aid to state and local governments.
But Senate Republican leaders have been resisting calls for more local and state government aid.
“We’re going to keep pushing for this,” Hassan said.
Seeking help with school costs
Several local officials urged Hassan to earmark some additional help for communities to cope with the higher costs of reopening public schools in the fall.
“Our schools have gotten $5.8 million from the CARES Act which sounds like a lot of money but with more than 2,000 faculty and staff, much of that has go to pay for the increased cost for transportation that will come from bringing back schools,” Craig said.
Several officials said they were alarmed to learn local school budgets will have to bear the cost to acquire personal protection equipment from a state stockpile.
“Many states are covering PPE costs for their schools, so this is a concern for us,” Craig said.
Nashua Mayor Donchess said the school costs remain an unknown.
“We don’t know what the cost of operating schools under a new format may be,” Donchess said.
Another hit to local budgets, Donchess said, is a 10 percent increase in what communities will have to pay to cover the cost of public employee pensions. For Nashua, this will translate next year to a $3 million higher cost, he said.