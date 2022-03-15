CONCORD — A ban on public school boards imposing their own mask-wearing mandates on students or the public on school property narrowly cleared the House of Representatives.
As written, the amended bill (HB 1131) would permit anyone seeking to challenge a school mask mandate to bring a civil suit in court against the school district.
A teacher who imposed a mask mandate, even one ordered by a local school board, could also be found in violation of the code of conduct under this legislation.
“This is an extreme and rigid solution to the mask issue and enforces it with a sledgehammer,” said state Rep. Linda Tanner, R-Sunapee.
Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, said there’s no evidence that mask mandates were healthy for students and staff.
“Let’s finally end the unscientific and potentially harmful mandate and allow our parents to make the best health care decisions for their children,” Blasek said.
The vote to pass the bill was, 166-157. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
The only time someone could be required to wear a mask is if it is “necessary for a specific extracurricular or instructional purpose” or became required as the result of a different state law.
Last month, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the state was dropping its recommendation that people wear face coverings while indoors to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Chris Sununu said this decision meant local school boards had to repeal their own face mask mandates because all of them were only permitted due to the state’s public health guidance.
Tanner said the bill seeks to intimidate teachers who might just be following orders.
“They may risk losing their teaching credential, their license, their very livelihood by refusing to follow the code of conduct,” Tanner said.
Blasek said some school district leaders have balked at Sununu’s judgment about mask mandates, and threaten to impose them again during flu season next fall and winter.
On a related issue, the House passed a second bill (HB 1241) that prevents a school district from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for attendance at any K-12 public school in New Hampshire. The vote on that bill was 166-148.