Londonderry School District officials canceled classes Monday at all K-12 schools because teachers and staff are recovering from their second dose of vaccine received Saturday.
A “high number of staff are experiencing moderate to severe physical reactions to the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” a bulletin posted on the district website announced.
Superintendent Scott Laliberte said about 40% of the total staff of 750 had called out sick or were expected to, making it impossible to cover their absences.
“I believe we would have been around 300 out if we’d opened, at the rate calls we’re coming in. People stopped calling when we canceled,” Laliberte said in an email Monday.
He said the district plans to resume classes Tuesday.
Early on in the statewide vaccination rollout, during the Group 2A phase, regional public health officials approached the district on behalf of the state and proposed a “closed pod” vaccination event for the school district, Laliberte said, and they agreed.
“The idea was to administer as many vaccines as possible within these districts, where we had the ability to facilitate them quickly and efficiently,” he said.
The first vaccination event for Londonderry school staff was held on March 20, and the second dose was administered at a follow-up event on April 17. Approximately 540 people were vaccinated through those events, and others chose to get the vaccines on their own.
Laliberte said the interruption in coursework Monday, while not ideal, was still likely the best case scenario.
“We were offered the Saturday dates as a way to minimize the impact on school operations. While that did not work out perfectly, I believe we avoided a more substantive disruption than might have occurred with a weekday vaccination,” Laliberte said.
Closed pod events are vaccine clinics set up for specific groups or members of a specific organization, as opposed to clinics that are set up for the general public.
Similar school closures caused by recently-vaccinated teachers too ill to teach occurred in other districts such as Concord in recent weeks.
Common side effects for the COVID-19 vaccines include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache and flu-like fever, and should dissipate after a few days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says these symptoms are the normal signs that one’s body is building up an immunity.