Many landlords willing to accommodate nervous tenants in hopes of turnaround.
MANCHESTER — Matt Field was still filling takeout orders at Moe’s Italian Sandwiches last week but said he was “getting scary close” to shutting down until the coronavirus danger passes.
Business was down 75%, and downtown was like “a ghost town.”
He has talked with his landlord, and for now, “they’re being flexible,” said Field, who owns the Elm Street eatery.
Landlords across the state are fielding calls from nervous tenants short on cash and shorter on certainty.
The coronavirus pandemic is hitting one of the state’s biggest commercial landlords, who reported more than 40% of his tenants asking for some relief from rent payments due this Monday.
And he’s giving it to them.
“It doesn’t do any good as a landlord if my tenant doesn’t reopen, then I have vacant space,” Manchester developer Dick Anagnost said last week.
Anagnost owns about 1.5 million square feet of space in Greater Manchester — roughly 11 times the size of the former Sears in Manchester — counting colleges, restaurants and gyms as tenants.
He has about 3 million square feet regionally.
“I’m going to probably be deferring almost everybody in May,” Anagnost said.
“May and June are going to be the worst months as a landlord,” with some tenants potentially shuttered for a few months.
Southern New Hampshire — 39 communities, including Manchester, Nashua, Salem and Seabrook — had a 10% vacancy rate for retail space before the pandemic, according to Bob Sheehan, vice president of KeyPoint Partners, a commercial real estate firm in Burlington, Mass.
“At year-end, if I were to take a wild stab, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this double,” Sheehan said.
Others believe brighter times are ahead.
“I’m an optimist, and I think this will go rushing back to where it was,” said Tom Farrelly, executive director of the New England region at Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate firm.
“It’s kind of like a forest fire,” Farrelly said. “The fire goes blowing fuel, and the forest ends up coming back faster than you ever anticipated and comes back in a healthier way because the underbrush is cleared.”
Others are wondering when the virus firestorm will be over.
“It’s that uncertainty that clouds over the entire economy,” said Dan Scanlon, senior associate broker at Colliers International, a commercial real estate firm.
No one solution
Ron Golub, a partner in the ownership of the South Willow Street strip mall that includes Five Guys, said the owners are keeping in touch with their dozen tenants.
“We’re working together to keep them in business, so that when people are allowed to resume their normal activities, our businesses will be there to serve their customers,” he said. “There’s not a uniform solution or uniform way we’re all dealing with each other.”
“They are running their businesses in an unprecedented time period and cautiously optimistic about the other side, but they have to get to the other side,” Golub said of tenants.
A lot of the regional and local tenants are seeking financial assistance from recently established federal programs, he said.
Linear Retail Properties, whose holdings include 13 properties in New Hampshire — eight in Nashua, three in Manchester and two in Salem — is receiving requests for rent relief daily.
“We haven’t come to a final conclusion on what our final game plan will be,” said Jared Jammal, the firm’s asset manager.
Tenants, about half of whom are “mom-and-pop” operations, are uneasy.
“We’re nervous about the unknown moving forward,” Jammal said. “Maybe more vulnerable local ones (are helped) first in terms of figuring out what do we do here.”
The need to plan
Anagnost, the developer, said he was extending tenants’ leases by the number of months he is deferring their rent. Some of his banks gave him three-month deferments, providing him more flexibility with tenants, he said.
“If you’re shut down, we’re giving you a couple months to get back on your feet,” he said. “If you’re not shut down and still operating, you have to tell us what you really want to do.”
Anagnost said his office is helping tenants file for relief through the federal bill recently passed.
Farrelly, of Cushman & Wakefield, was skeptical about some businesses seeking rent breaks.
“I think people are asking simply because they hear other people are asking,” he said.
The Great Recession produced a 13% drop in the city’s commercial tax base in Manchester between 2006 and 2011, according to Robert Gagne, chair of the city’s board of assessors.
He said some government leaders are talking about waiving the interest on property tax bills due in July to help cash-strapped residents, but Gagne thinks it should be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“The city needs a certain amount of cash flow to operate, and if you have a blanket ruling that no one has to pay during 90 days, then why would anyone pay their bill on time?” Gagne said.
Property owners can’t ask for a cut in their property assessment, so they can owe the city less taxes, until after December tax bills are issued.
“It’s premature before that time to request a reduction because you don’t know how your burden compares to others,” Gagne said. “We expect we’ll see a lot of activity this year.”
Different can be better
Many businesses that haven’t closed have adapted.
“People are being forced to do things differently. There’s going to be some permanent behavioral changes, and I think for the better,” Farrelly said. “People became forced to use technology that they may not be comfortable doing.”
Companies that had been looking for space before the pandemic worsened in the United States have slowed their search, according to several real estate officials.
“We’ve had deals fall apart, just put on hold,” Farrelly said.
“People are pumping the brakes. A lot of deals that were expansionary in nature, going from 25,000 to 70,000 square feet because of how business has been for so long, and people are figuring maybe we need to cut back, maybe we’re not going to grow as much as we once were,” he said.
“We have seen some softening on some things we’ve been working on.”
But sales leads are sprouting amid the massive economic pullback.
“Yeah, I have gotten a number of inquiries, less than normal, but still getting inquiries, and they are usually, ‘We know we’re going to be opening when things target back to normal, and we’ll start our homework now,’ ” said Golub, the strip mall partner.