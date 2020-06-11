Lydall Inc. is investing in a new production line that it says will help meet rising demand for materials used in face masks.
Officials with the Manchester, Conn.-based filtration systems and sealing products supplier said they plan to set up a new fine fiber melt-blown fabrication operation at a plant in Rochester. The company expects to hire up to 15 additional employees there to support the production line, which will manufacture high-quality filtration materials that can be used in surgical and medical masks and N95 respirators.
"In the wake of COVID-19, the need for the filtration media that makes face masks effective has increased dramatically, so much so that it is now being called the 'golden fleece,'" said Sara A. Greenstein, president and CEO of Lydall.
"As one of the only companies in North America and Europe with the technical expertise, supplier relationships, and access to the right machines to produce this filtration media, we feel great responsibility to do everything within our power to increase our output, support domestic supply chains, and contribute to the global fight against COVID-19."
The new asset -- expected to come online in the fourth quarter of this year -- will supply enough filtration media to make about 1 billion face masks per year, according to company officials.
That figure is almost one-third of the 3.5 billion masks the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates is necessary to protect health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lydall, perhaps best known for its array of thermal and acoustical abatement products, has reorganized operations in recent months to prioritize the production of badly needed personal protective equipment.
Ashish Diwanji, incoming president of Lydall's performance materials division, said workers are running the firm's existing melt-blown filtration production lines 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep up with demand.
Aside from melt-blown filtration materials, the manufacturer supplies several other critical face mask components, including comfort layers, protective layers, and straps.
The company has also ramped up production of needle-punch felt for use in hospital gowns, medical wipes, and absorbent bed pads.
Additionally, Lydall has announced plans to develop new, high-efficiency filtration media to help improve the air quality of high-traffic public spaces, including airports, hospitals, office buildings, and shopping centers. Company officials have reported an increased demand for such products as states begin reopening their economies after months of COVID-19-related lockdowns.
