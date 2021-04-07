Magdalen College ignored the state's recommendation to hold online-only services for Holy Week and close the campus to the public amid a campus COVID-19 outbreak, prompting state officials to warn that the public might have been exposed to the virus during Easter services.
The COVID-19 outbreak at the tiny Catholic college in Warner has infected at least 17 of the college’s approximately 80 students, said Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards, who has been leading education and enforcement of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 reopening regulations.
The state has been involved since last week, after it received reports of positive cases. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services took the unusual step of notifying the public of the outbreak, warning that anyone who has been on campus since March 21 should monitor themselves for symptoms and get a COVID-19 test.
Magdalen College interim president Eric M. Buck did not respond to questions Tuesday and Wednesday about the college’s COVID-19 safety measures.
No students have been hospitalized, according to a letter Buck sent to college families. But Buck said college officials believe all students were exposed to the virus. State officials said no cases are known among faculty or staff.
After the first reported positive case at the college on March 26, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services worked with the college to figure out how widespread the virus had become and to help Magdalen with testing.
Unlike larger colleges in New Hampshire, Magdalen College had no testing program, Edwards said. Some safety protocols were in place in the fall of 2020, Edwards said, but by March, she said, “compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing was not strong.”
Public health officials had to prompt those on campus to follow basic masking and social distancing requirements, Edwards said.
On March 30, in response to the outbreak at the college, the state Department of Health and Human Services delivered a list of recommendations to Magdalen College.
The state recommended Magdalen isolate infected students and quarantine their close contacts, discourage the use of shared spaces and find a way for students to eat in their dorms instead of together.
Edwards said she understood the recommendations might have seemed harsh but said isolation was the best way to slow the spread of the virus.
“It’s a small college. They have traditions of communal meals and events,” Edwards said. “That’s all potentially dangerous when you have a communicable disease.”
The Department of Health and Human Services recommended Magdalen hold Holy Week services by Zoom or by streaming video rather than in person.
Edwards said the college was told it should close the campus to the public to stop the virus from spreading off-campus.
“The college did not do that,” she said.
Instead, she said, it held in-person Easter services open to the public.
State reopening guidelines generally allow church services, with the recommendation that people sit 6 feet from people they do not live with and keep their masks on when they are in and out of their seats.
“We don’t have any reason to believe those basic rules were not followed,” Edwards said.
But with so many of Magdalen's students testing positive for the virus, public health officials are concerned members of the public might have been exposed to COVID-19 during those services or at other events at the college since March 21.