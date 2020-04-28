Someone who made the statewide average of $452 a week working in a New Hampshire clothing store in February would receive $849 a week in unemployment today.
Welcome to the world of pandemic economics.
Because of the supplemental $600 weekly federal payments, lower-wage workers actually are earning more on unemployment right now than they did while working, said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner at New Hampshire Employment Security.
“Obviously, that is not a dynamic that is sustainable in the long term as unemployment should not be competing with people returning to work when it is determined safe to do so.”
That has created “a wrinkle” for some restaurants seeking federal financial assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program, which requires businesses to recall workers in order to secure loans that can later be converted into grants.
“Now, we can’t get them to come back, just because of the richness of the unemployment insurance,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association.
Even so, New Hampshire actually ranked at the very bottom of states when it came to replacing wages with jobless benefits, according to an analysis in the New York Times.
The analysis, by Evercore ISI Research, showed New Hampshire residents collecting unemployment recouped less than 90% of their normal wages. Maine, which topped the list, saw people on unemployment getting on average more than 20% above their normal wages.
Lavers said his calculations suggest New Hampshire residents on average were recouping about 95% of their wages. A person making the average weekly wage in the private sector of $1,086 before the pandemic would be entitled to the maximum $1,027 weekly unemployment benefit if qualified -- including the $600 federal supplement set to run through late July.
“This percentage is even higher for workers for lower-paying sectors like restaurants, hospitality and retail,” Lavers said.
Through Monday, about 85,000 Granite Staters have received $107.8 million in federal payments, which were designed to buffer the economic impact from shutting down vast sections of the nation's economy in mid-March because of the coronavirus.
Among those receiving checks are workers who have been laid off, furloughed, had their hours cut or who invoked a valid COVID-19-related reason for leaving work, such as caring for their children or self-quarantining.
The enhanced unemployment benefit has made some restaurant workers reluctant to return when they can make more by staying home. Some workers want to return to their jobs, and “some folks are enjoying the extra $600,” Somers said.
Meanwhile, there was a “significant decrease” in people seeking first-time unemployment benefits last week compared to the previous week, marking the third straight weekly drop. Those figures are due out Thursday.
Lavers said 85,000 of 94,000 Granite Staters with active unemployment claims are receiving checks. The remaining 9,000 have issues that have yet to be resolved, such as receiving earnings in a week in which they claimed they hadn’t or questions over eligibility, he said.
Michele Evermore, a senior researcher and policy analyst with the National Employment Law Project in Washington, said experts normally recommend unemployment replace roughly half of a person’s income, but not in the case of the pandemic.
“The goal was 100% income replacement, but it would have been impossible for states to reprogram their computers to change how benefits are calculated (you can see how slowly things are moving with a much simplified version),” Evermore said in an email, alluding to some states having difficulty processing claims.
“I think 100% was important in this crisis -- it is important for people to stay home and wages are already depressed -- they’ve been stagnant for decades while prices haven’t been,” she said.
The goal, she said, was to slow the virus, so the economy could restart faster.
“Not shutting off the economy does a lot more long-term damage,” she said. “With that goal in mind, 100% replacement is necessary. It’s more than a normal unemployment benefit because it is a public health measure.
“If that means more than 100% for the lowest-paid workers, well, they just get a little extra for a few months and should spend it in good health,” she said.