Manchester absentee ballots require more than a regular 55-cent stamp because a separate ballot for a city-related question boosts the weight beyond a standard first-class letter, the Union Leader has determined.
The two ballots, the interior ballot envelope and the exterior mailing envelope add up to 1.3 ounces, according to a measurement taken at a U.S Postal Service scale on Tuesday.
That means the correct postage for the absentee ballot should be 70 cents, more than the standard stamp for a one-ounce letter.
However, ballots lacking postage still should be delivered by Election Day, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday.
The Postal Service will deliver anything that appears to be an absentee ballot, even if it doesn’t have enough — or any — postage, said Stephen Doherty, strategic communications specialist for the Postal Service in the Northeast.
The Postal Service later will attempt to collect the postage due from the city, Doherty said.
“If a return ballot is nevertheless entered into the mail stream with insufficient or unpaid postage, it is the Postal Service’s policy not to delay the delivery of completed mail-in ballots,” he wrote.
Manchester City Clerk Matthew Normand said the Postal Service already has delivered ballots to City Hall without postage.
“I’ve seen stamps for 55 cents. I’ve seen ballots with no postage at all,” he said.
Normand has not received reports of absentee ballots returned to senders for lack of postage, he said.
Normand said he couldn’t recall whether the Postal Service returned ballots in previous elections because of insufficient postage.
The city ballot asks voters to amend the city charter to clarify whether legislative action is needed to alter the structure of the Manchester School District.
The city already expects to deal with a larger-than-usual turnout, complicated by a high number of absentee ballots because of the pandemic.
Manchester has issued 10,000 absentee ballots, more than double the record 4,440 sent out during the 2016 presidential election, Normand said.
Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan said the state regularly discourages local officials from piggybacking local issues onto a general election.
Scanlan said the city of Concord is holding elections for its school board on Nov. 3 as well.
Mixing the two adds work on Election Day, when two absentee ballots from every voter must be tabulated, Scanlan said.
“This is just a more challenging election by all standards,” he said.
Manchester’s Normand said he had no choice in the matter. State law called for the charter question to go to voters in November.
“The City Solicitor advised (aldermen) it’s a ‘shall,’” he said about the timing.
The absentee ballot material and ballots — including the paper stock — are determined by the state.
Scanlan said the state has never paid postage for absentee ballots. Last week, a judge rejected a challenge that the postage amounted to a poll tax.
The state mailing envelope contains the notation: “Post Office will not deliver without postage. This envelope may require additional postage.”