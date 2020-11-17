Manchester aldermen voted Tuesday to support a “good faith” resolution requiring face masks be worn by people in indoor public settings, or outside if they can’t keep 6 feet apart.
The resolution doesn’t carry any penalties, and contains language that “in no case shall there be a financial fine or penalty of any kind” or any civil penalties tied to enforcement efforts.
Among the new rules, people will need to wear face coverings in businesses and within 6 feet of others. Children 10 years old or younger and those with a medical condition where wearing a mask may harm the person are exempt.
The vote was 7-6 to approve the resolution. Voting in favor were Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, and Dan O’Neil. Opposed were Jim Roy, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Barbara Shaw, Keith Hirschmann and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
The requirements do not apply to anyone working out at a fitness center or other business involved in fitness training, strength training, or classes where participants are regularly exercising, if the facility is following all other city, state and federal guidelines.
The requirements also don’t apply to anyone seated in a restaurant.
Craig said the purpose of the resolution is a “good faith effort” to discourage close interaction between people not related or who do not regularly socialize.
“We’re not mandating it,” said Craig. “This is a resolution requesting it (wearing face masks).”
The resolution came up under the ‘New Business’ portion of Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, and was not included as an item on the agenda posted on the city’s website on Friday.
That raised the ire of some board members, who felt they weren’t given any time to review the proposal.
“This should go to committee,” said Levasseur. “It shouldn’t have been sent to us five minutes before 7 p.m. You’re asking us to vote on something that’s a couple hundred words long. There’s a lot of language in here.”
“If I have to vote on it tonight, I’m voting no because I don’t even know what I’m voting on,” said Roy. “I’d love some time to digest it.”
“The difference between this and the ordinance is we have a chance to send the correct message to the community,” said Sapienza. “The message is people need to wear their masks if we want to fight this pandemic.”
“What we’re doing now is not working, not just us as a board but as a community,” said Barry. “The numbers are skyrocketing. This is something that is being brought forward. I don’t have a problem voting on this tonight. The whole community is suffering because of this. Is this going to help? I hope so.”
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 279 new positive tests for COVID-19, putting the total number of cases in the state at 15,303 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 3,551 are active cases, while 11,250 individuals — or 74% — have recovered.
DHHS reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, putting the state’s total at 502.
Thirty-nine of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 2,755 since the pandemic began. There are 292 active cases in Manchester as of Tuesday, officials said.
Last month, aldermen rejected an ordinance that would have required people to wear face coverings in public buildings in Manchester. The vote was 8-5 against, with aldermen Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza and O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Roy, Terrio, Porter, Shaw, Barry, Gamache, Hirschmann and Levasseur.
In a separate action, aldermen approved a mask requirement for city government buildings only. That vote was 9-4, with Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza, Terrio, Porter, Barry, Gamache and O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Roy, Shaw, Hirschmann and Levasseur.
Under the rejected proposal, the city’s public health director and police and fire departments would have been responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
An alternative ordinance drafted by attorney Greg Muller of the city solicitor’s office and approved by aldermen requires masks in city government buildings only.
The new rule requires face coverings for anyone unable to maintain social distancing while entering, exiting and visiting city buildings, except those governed by an operating agreement. The rule carves out several exceptions, including one specifically addressing ballots and voting, and gives authority to department heads to amend or suspend the rule when it interferes with performance of their duties.