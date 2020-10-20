MANCHESTER - Aldermen voted Tuesday to reject a mask ordinance that would have required people to wear face coverings in public and government buildings in the state’s largest city.
The vote was 5-8, with aldermen Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart, Pat Long, Tony Sapienza, and Dan O’Neil in favor. Opposed were Jim Roy, Ross Terrio, Mike Porter, Barbara Shaw, Bill Barry, Normand Gamache, Keith Hirschmann, and Joe Kelly Levasseur.
Aldermen did approve a mask requirement for all city buildings, drafted by attorney Greg Muller of the city solicitor’s office. That vote was 9-4, with Cavanaugh, Stewart, Long, Sapienza, Terrio, Porter, Barry, Gamache, and O’Neil. Opposed were Roy, Shaw, Hirschmann, and Levasseur.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems voted Monday night to recommend the ordinance be passed, after approving language that removed a proposed $1,000 fine for failure to comply.
The meeting was held remotely, due to concerns for the health and safety of staff and others after some attending a recent aldermen meeting refused to wear face coverings and engaged in “high-risk behavior,” according to an email from Mayor Joyce Craig.
According to the email, this led to at least two city employees being tested for COVID-19.
That decision was challenged by Alderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur.
“I looked through the executive order with a microscope,” said Levasseur. “There’s no executive order in place for unruly behavior. You had no grounds for this.”
Craig answered by reiterating the decision was made to protect the health and safety of city staff and the public.
The ordinance would require people to wear a mask inside any public or government building, unless they can stay at least six feet away from other people. It would require people to keep their masks on for most activities, including those like bowling. Restaurant patrons would be able to remove their masks to eat after they sit down.
Several New Hampshire cities and towns have implemented mask requirements, including Nashua, Concord, Portsmouth, Keene, Durham and Hanover.
According to the Manchester ordinance’s language, failure to comply with the mandate technically could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, but city Health Director Anna Thomas has said repeatedly over the last two months public education is the main goal of the ordinance, with fines being issued only as a last resort.
On Monday, Alderman Pat Long made a motion to remove the language regarding the fine from the ordinance, instead recommending violators be offered “education and assistance” in obtaining a mask.
“There is no financial penalty,” said Sapienza. “This is a citywide rule.”
Several aldermen spoke out against the ordinance.
“We’ve all received, I don’t know how many emails - hundreds I guess - and phone calls,” said Porter. “I personally wear a mask. I strongly encourage it. We’ve already heard from the public - they do not want this.”
“We shouldn’t get involved with businesses,” said Barry. “There is no way I can vote with a good conscience on this, I don’t feel comfortable doing this.”
“We already know there’s not going to be any enforcement or any consequences,” said Roy. “Let’s talk about the unintended consequences - we know Nashua has a mask ordinance, and they’re in court. It’s a useless ordinance. People need to be able to make their own choices.”
“I think this is dividing our city,” said Shaw. “I think 90 percent of people in this city wear a mask. It’s a choice. It’s unenforceable, and I don’t believe in passing bills that are just feel-good things.”
Under the proposal, the city’s public health director and police and fire departments would be responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
Aldermen also voted to approve a mask requirement for all city buildings, drafted by attorney Greg Muller of the city solicitor’s office.
The rule requires face coverings for everyone in a city building when social distancing is not possible, subject to certain exceptions. R.S.A. 41:11-a grants authority to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to set rules governing the use of city property.
The new rule requires face coverings for anyone unable to maintain social distancing while entering, exiting and visiting any city buildings, except those governed by an operating agreement. The rule carves out several exceptions, including one specifically addressing ballots and voting, and gives authority to department heads to amend or suspend the rule when it interferes with performance of their duties.
Alderman Roy asked how the rule would be enforced.
“If there’s no enforcement, no discipline, I don’t see how it’s going to change anything,” said Roy.
“If you’re asking me if it has any teeth in it, in terms of enforcement, it does not,” said city solicitor Emily Rice.