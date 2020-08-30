MANCHESTER -- A proposal to require anyone in Manchester 10 or older to wear a mask or face a $1,000 fine will be taken up by aldermen this week.
The ordinance drew mixed reactions from city officials over the weekend.
“I support the Manchester Board of Health’s recommendation to adopt an ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in certain indoor environments when social distancing is not possible,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.
She said in an email that with "college students coming back, schools opening, and cold weather around the corner, we must do everything we can to keep our community healthy and safe. The last thing we want is another outbreak and have our restaurants, retail and businesses shut down again.”
But At Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur called the proposal "another unenforceable government mandate.”
“This city can’t enforce the laws we have now so we are supposed to add another one? Business can decide for itself if masks are necessary," he said in an email. "I find that most people are taking COVID seriously and are being careful. I don’t like the idea of turning people into snitches.”
City Health Director Anna Thomas said the ordinance places an emphasis on education first and enforcement as a “last resort.” Anyone wishing to report compliance issues can submit a request either online or through the “Manchester NH Connect” phone app, which will be sent to the fire or health departments for follow-up.
The proposal goes before the Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems Tuesday, and would require face coverings to be worn:
Inside any public or government building or enclosed environment, except where a person can maintain a distance of 6 feet or greater from others, including work sites, schools or government buildings. The ordinance would not apply to polling places;
When entering or exiting a restaurant to purchase food or pick up take-out;
Common areas spaces in residential or commercial buildings with more than three units;
Indoor amusement and social gatherings, including bingo halls, bowling alleys, charitable gaming facilities, or social and service clubs. Social gatherings at private residences are exempt.
The proposal states the city’s public health director, or his or her designee, police and fire departments are responsible for enforcing the ordinance, with violators facing possible fines up to $1,000.
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter said he "strongly" encourages the wearing of face coverings, and wears one himself. But a mandate that carries up to a $1,000 fine is not warranted, he said in an email.
"It is also my opinion requiring police and fire to ‘diligently enforce’ this ordinance places an additional unnecessary burden on our already overburdened first responders and has the potential to create negative contacts between first responders and the public as a whole,” Porter said.
Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart said in a statement that Manchester continues to be the epicenter for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, with the city home to more than quarter of all cases in the state, despite having under 10 percent of the state's population.
"While it is reassuring to see a continuing downward trajectory of new daily cases of COVID-19 here in Manchester, I would like to do everything we can to ensure these numbers continue to decline as we transition from summer into fall,” he said, noting he supports the proposed ordinance.
On July 20, the Manchester Board of School Committee voted to require all those over the age of 2, as well as staff, to wear masks and to stay six feet apart while inside school buildings.
Thirty-four states now mandate face coverings in public, with New Hampshire being the only New England state without this requirement.
On Aug, 11, Gov. Chris Sununu issued Emergency Order #63 requiring face coverings for certain scheduled gatherings of 100 or more. As of mid-August, the towns and cities of Durham, Enfield, Hanover, Keene, Lebanon, Nashua, Newmarket, Portsmouth and Plymouth have rules requiring people to wear face coverings while in certain public places.
The Aldermanic Committee on Administration and Information Systems will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.