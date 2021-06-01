Manchester aldermen on Tuesday voted unanimously to rescind effective immediately a resolution requiring people to wear masks inside public places and outside when closer than 6 feet.
The vote came after Manchester Health Director Anna Thomas said she would support rescinding the mandate, passed in November 2020, based on current COVID-19 case numbers and data.
According to Thomas, there are 61,956 Manchester residents registered in the state’s VINI vaccination registration system as of last Thursday. Of those, 52,000 have received their first or only dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if they received the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.
“We’re trying to get that number up to 98,000,” said Thomas. Manchester’s total population is around 112,000 residents, added Thomas.
Thomas encouraged anyone who has not been fully vaccinated to continue wearing masks indoors, or when they can’t social distance.
“We want to continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated at this point,” said Thomas.
The motion to rescind the mask resolution was made by new Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Wednesday announced 33 new cases of COVID-19, putting the total number in the state at 98,767 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 499 are active cases.
Six of the new cases involved residents of Manchester.