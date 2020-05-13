As the state starts to reopen, day care centers and organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club are preparing to care for the children of working parents.
To limit possible transmission of the coronavirus, child-care centers can take only a fraction of the children they cared for before the pandemic.
When the Manchester Boys & Girls Club reopens Monday, it will accept just 45 children — compared to the 500-some youngsters who came in every day after school before COVID-19 arrived in New Hampshire.
Thinking about the families who will need day care but won’t be able to get it is one of the things that keeps club CEO Diane Fitzgerald up at night, she said.
“How can we serve the children that need us most?” she asked.
Across the state, 291 child care centers are open through the state’s emergency licensing program, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. About 6,200 children are in day care, with about 1,000 unfilled spots right now. That is a small portion of the estimated 46,000 day care seats that were available in New Hampshire in February. According to Early Learning NH’s Jackie Cowell, the state had 788 licensed providers, along with small day cares that took care of three children at most, and after-school programs like the Boys and Girls Club. Even before COVID-19, child care was at a premium, Cowell said.
17% of capacity
Before the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire cared for about 1,200 children every day. Now, to keep groups under 10 people and abide by other social distancing guidelines, the clubs have room for only about 200 children in their day-care programs. Groups of eight children and two adults rotate through activities in the clubs in Concord, Laconia and Belmont, with other staffers cleaning through the day.
“Everyone understands the seriousness of this,” said club CEO Chris Emond. “Everyone was nervous. But I said we’re doing this so that health-care professionals and people who need to go to work can go to work.”
Emond said staff members are not required to work in the emergency child care setup if they do not feel comfortable, but he said they felt a sense of duty to the community.
They take as many precautions as they can, Emond said. Children and staff get temperature checks before coming in, and there’s a lot of hand-washing. One staffer’s only job is sanitizing.
The Central New Hampshire clubs have been open since late March, under one of the state’s emergency child care licenses to care for children of essential workers, including nurses, grocery store employees and emergency responders.
More licenses
As more businesses open, the state is granting more emergency licenses to child care centers to increase the number of available slots, while making sure providers can keep children safe from the coronavirus.
In Nashua, the Boys & Girls Club is looking at a June 1 reopening, with about 60 children instead of its usual 450, said chief development officer Sally Stanton. The Nashua club is reopening a little slower than others in the state, she said.
“We wanted to give enough time to train our staff and get all the PPE supplies we need,” Stanton said. The club has some personal protective equipment but not enough for the club to open safely yet, she said.
The Greater Nashua club will focus on taking care of children who live in less-than-safe homes, or who don’t always have enough to eat. Stanton said the club is also looking at taking children of first responders.
The Manchester Boys & Girls Club will reopen under an emergency license Monday, after more than two months closed, to attend to essential workers’ children.
Fitzpatrick said the club has been working with the Manchester School District to distribute meals to families and hand out weekly bags of groceries. Two club staffers have been helping some 30 kids with remote homework.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester has evolved to meet the needs of the community,” Fitzpatrick said, pointing to the club’s 112 years in the city.
With fewer children and a lot more hand-washing, the Boys & Girls Club will look a little different, Fitzpatrick said. But she doesn’t want the children to worry about staying safe in a global pandemic while they’re at the club.
“We’ll make sure they’re just kids, and having fun,” she said.