Staff at the Manchester City Library are ready to write a new chapter this week, as in-person services resume for the first time since operations were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Library staff announced Friday they will resume in-person operations on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The new hours of operation are as follows:
-Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
-Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
-Saturday: Closed
New curbside service hours, also beginning Aug. 26 are:
-Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
-Tuesday and Thursday: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
-Friday: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All library visitors are asked to wear a face covering when entering the building. If an individual doesn't have a face covering, one will be provided by staff.
Cleaning will occur throughout the day during the daily building closures, officials said. In addition, hand sanitizer will be available, and patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing measures.
During this time, the library has new capacity limits. To assist with capacity restrictions, patrons are asked to do the following:
-Residents may need to wait before entering the building
-Visit only for the service you need and then leave, so others may enter.
-Visits are limited to once a day.
-There is very little seating in the building to encourage short visits at this time.
-Computer stations are limited and should be booked in advance by calling 624-6550 X3319 or e-mailing library@manchesternh.gov.
-Materials on Hold will be situated in the lower hallway so that you can "grab it and go".
-Unless an accessible entranceway is needed, patrons are asked to enter via the front entrance off of Pine Street to help manage the number of visitors.
-There will be no charging of personal electronic devices
-Loan periods are still extended and fines are not being charged
-All meeting rooms will remain closed to the public.
-All visitors are asked not to enter the building if they are feeling unwell.
For more information, visit the library's blog at www.manchesterlibrary.org.