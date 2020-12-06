Starting Tuesday, Manchester will move its mobile COVID-19 testing operations to a single, centralized location – the back parking lot of the SNHU Arena at 555 Elm St.
“One location will be more efficient for us to maintain a twice-weekly testing site through the winter season,” said Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer for the Manchester Health Department. “Some of the primary benefits include streamlined snow removal, reduced wear and tear of equipment, and improved traffic control and flow.”
For months, the Manchester health and fire departments, along with the Office of Youth Services, have offered mobile testing at two sites in the Queen City every Tuesday and Thursday – JFK Memorial Coliseum on the East Side and West Side Arena on the West Side.
According to Hoebeke, the current plan is to offer the mobile testing site behind SNHU Arena Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of January.
City health officials said as of last week Manchester COVID-19 Hotline staff had fielded over 7,500 calls for service. Staff from the Senior Services Department are now helping to staff the hotline.
In addition, 3,941 residents in Manchester have been confirmed positive COVID-19 cases (representing 17% of all New Hampshire cases) with 133 residents losing their lives to the pandemic. Nearly 75,000 cumulative PCR tests have been administered to 31% of the residents who live in Manchester, along with 2,116 cumulative antibody tests as of last week.
City health officials continue to prepare for FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, and its eventual arrival in New Hampshire and Manchester.
The first phase for distribution of a vaccine includes frontline health care workers, first responders, and older adults living in congregate settings, i.e. long-term care facilities. Health officials anticipate that distribution will begin mid- to late December for the first phase, according to Manchester Health Department’s Chief Operations Officer Phil Alexakos.
Manchester health officials are working closely with the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to define roles in the distribution of vaccine, Alexakos wrote in an email. Health care entities such as hospitals will receive a direct shipment for their staff, and long-term care facilities are partnering with national pharmacy chains to provide vaccines at their locations.
For first responders, there will be fixed sites for distribution in different public health regions as determined by DHHS and the National Guard.
The Manchester Health Department will work with its regional first responder partners to ensure timely distribution, according to Alexakos. As additional vaccine becomes available, city health officials will work with partners to make sure they have access.
“This may include a drive-through mobile distribution site and on-site locations based on identified barriers to accessing vaccine, i.e. transportation, mobility limitations, etc.,” said Hoebeke. “Eventually, we expect individuals will be able to access the vaccine through their doctor’s office or local pharmacy. These details may change as supply and priorities dictate.”
Federal health officials warn the surge in coronavirus cases related to gatherings and travel over the Thanksgiving holiday might not be felt for weeks, and could stretch into the Christmas season. Coronavirus infections in the U.S. reached a new daily high of nearly 228,000 cases last Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
“In Manchester, we have seen a steady increase in new daily case rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the past several weeks, as well as a rise in percent positivity,” said Hoebeke.
“Although a statewide mask mandate is a positive step in reducing communitywide spread of the virus, we do not anticipate a dramatic decrease in cases over the holiday time period.”
City health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask; keep your distance (6 feet) from others; avoid gatherings and congregate settings where you cannot maintain physical distance; wash your hands; and stay home if you are sick.