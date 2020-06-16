Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health announced Tuesday it is working with community partners around the region to help improve food access amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neighborhood Provisions is a pilot program launched in the Upper Valley and Manchester.
Neighborhood Provisions provides food delivery services and donations to those experiencing food insecurity and to any immunocompromised or elderly individuals in the Manchester community.
Additionally, food deliveries will be sourced by local small businesses and restaurants hit hard by COVID-19.
Mayor Joyce Craig’s office secured funding for a full-time staff member through the AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate program to coordinate volunteers who complete the delivery services.
“Neighborhood Provisions is a valuable initiative that will help the Manchester community address several challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19,” said Craig in a statement. “The program will assist not only those who are food insecure or immunocompromised and elderly, but will connect customers with restaurants during this difficult time for businesses. I’m glad that my office could help bring it to fruition.”
Frontline health-care workers at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health determined elderly and immunocompromised patients and community members were lacking resources to find food options that could be delivered to their homes.
“It’s been difficult for some of my patients to know what resources exist,” said Dr. Roshani R. Patel, a surgeon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Manchester, who helped develop the project over concerns for her vulnerable patients. “They are overwhelmed. Many can pay for food but can’t find a central location to see what their options are.”
Identification of this gap led to the creation of the “Neighborhood Provisions” website, which will facilitate food distribution by identifying those resources for patients and community members who should avoid going out to pick up prepared food or groceries due to the increased risk of infection.
Resources on the website include a listing of restaurants, small grocers and farms, and support and delivery help. The website will also facilitate donations to food pantries to provide food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and hunger due to economic circumstances.
Participating businesses will be listed on the website to make it easy for people to order food and have it delivered. For businesses that do not have direct delivery services, volunteers will be available to bring the food and supplies safely to their neighbors in need.
In addition to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, those involved with the project include the Upper Valley Haven, Granite United Way, the Greater Manchester Chamber, the Upper Valley Business Alliance and Image Relay as the digital liaison between the website and the user. Families in Transition is also involved in the project.
Officials say the pilot program will continue for as long as necessary to address the COVID-19 crisis, and if successful may become permanent to get food to the most vulnerable residents in local communities.
For more information visit neighborhoodprovisions.org