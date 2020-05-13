Manchester city officials said Wednesday that they have expanded options for restaurant owners to offer outdoor dining.
Outdoor dining will be allowed in privately owned outdoor parking lots starting Monday. And restaurants already allowed to offer dining on city sidewalks can expand to adjacent businesses with the written permission of the property owner, according to a statement issued by Mayor Joyce Craig.
“Our goal is to be as flexible as possible in helping our restaurants maximize their seating capacity while still meeting social distancing requirements,” Craig said.
Restaurants need to submit their outdoor dining plans to the Manchester city clerk at cityclerk@manchesternh.gov.
The mayor’s office said it is considering expanding seating to parking spaces and partial closure of Elm Street on weekends.