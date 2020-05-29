Fourteen patients and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in one unit of Catholic Medical Center, and five have tested positive in an Elliot Hospital unit.
Catholic Medical Center first discovered two patients had COVID-19 as it tested them to be discharged to long-term care facilities. Neither had any symptoms.
Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said the hospitals are both testing patients who are about to be sent to long-term care facilities. The hospital kept both patients in the hospital after their test results came back positive.
Catholic Medical Center is testing all the patients who were in the same unit at the same time as the two patients who tested positive. The hospital is also testing some 600 staff members. So far, a total of 14 tests have come back positive for COVID-19: seven patients and seven staff members.
At Elliot Hospital, five patients on the geriatric psychiatric unit have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the hospital.
“The asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 makes this an especially insidious virus,” said Joseph Pepe, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center.
Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center say they are tracing everyone the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 came into contact with.
Both hospitals are still open.
Everyone who comes to Elliot Hospital has to wear a mask, said chief operating officer Tate Curti in a statement. Hospital staff are supposed to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath. Anyone who comes to the emergency department with those symptom gets a COVID-19 test, Curti said, as are all patients in the hospital who develop those symptoms.
Catholic Medical Center tests anyone who comes in with COVID-19 symptoms or develops them at the hospital, Collins-Cline said. Patients who are scheduled to come in for a surgery or other procedures are also tested before they are admitted. Other patients and visitors are screened as they enter the hospital, she said, and staff monitor themselves for symptoms.