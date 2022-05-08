Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig tests positive for COVID-19 Staff Report May 8, 2022 May 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a release from her office. The results were confirmed through a PCR test. Craig is vaccinated and boosted against the virus and experiencing mild symptoms, according to the release. Under CDC guidelines, the mayor will isolate and continue to work from home. She will not chair the school board meeting on Monday. "Mayor Craig will return to City Hall once she tests negative," the release reads. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig tests positive for COVID-19 {{title}} COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30 COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30