Mayor Joyce Craig

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a release from her office. 

The results were confirmed through a PCR test. 

Craig is vaccinated and boosted against the virus and experiencing mild symptoms, according to the release. 

Under CDC guidelines, the mayor will isolate and continue to work from home. She will not chair the school board meeting on Monday. 

"Mayor Craig will return to City Hall once she tests negative," the release reads. 