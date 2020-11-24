T he spray of the cool water left the children refreshed. Their laughter filled the air as they ran through the wet grass, newfound friends close behind.
Manchester police officer Meghan Grant gave from the heart that July day. She helped a friend raise money for water toys and kiddie pools and passed them out to city children on one of the hottest days of the summer. She dug into her own pockets too, joining other community members who collected more than $1,500.
The pandemic had taken so much from these kids. They were isolated; beaches and pools were closed, parks and playgrounds were shut down. Officer Grant’s wish was to bring some normal fun to Manchester families.
On July 9, the city Parks and Recreation Department turned on the sprinklers, and Officer Grant and her colleagues surprised these children with the gifts.
The joy was apparent. Beside toys, the children received the gift of companionship. It was hard to tell who was more excited, the kids or the officers, as they played together, for a brief time erasing the fear and uncertainty of an unprecedented year.
In that moment, all that was evident was generosity and kindness and the priceless sight of smiling children.
By Heather Hamel
Public Information Officer, Manchester Police