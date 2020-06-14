MANCHESTER — City officials announced Sunday that plans are being finalized to deploy two additional mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Manchester later this week.
These include a second day of testing near the intersection of Union and Spruce streets on Thursday and a testing site (location being finalized) organized in coordination with the organizers of a Juneteenth event and the YWCA on Friday.
Tests at these two locations will be offered by appointment only. Anyone interested in being tested at either of these sites, or who wants to explore other testing options, is asked to call the Manchester Hotline at 668-1547.
Last week the Manchester Emergency Operations Center oversaw two other mobile testing sites, one at the Varney School Apartments senior housing location, where 58 people were tested, and one in partnership with several community organizations in the area of Union and Spruce, where 59 were tested. Partnering organizations included Centro Latino, St. Anne’s/St. Augustin’s Church, Hope Tabernacle, GSOP, Don Quijote Restaurant and NeighborWorks Southern NH.
The state reports 96,421 residents have been tested for COVID-19 as of June 13, and 15,631 have undergone antibody testing.
The Manchester Hotline operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for individuals seeking testing appointments, general questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance with basic needs, such as food.
Last week, the hotline fielded approximately 100 phone calls.