MANCHESTER — Officials with the Manchester Emergency Operations Center announced Wednesday the Queen City reported a 14-day downward trend in new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began.
City health officials said while the downward trend is encouraging, residents are urged to “stay vigilant” and “remain safe” ahead of the long Independence Day weekend.
Officials with the Manchester Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising state and local communities on the types of data to monitor while reopening services. Known as Gating Criteria, the CDC encourages a phased approach for reopening to allow services and recreation to be accessed and protect high risk groups from becoming sick.
The data can be used to see how effective public health prevention measures have been working, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Manchester is in the process of developing a Reopening Surveillance Dashboard online based on the CDC Gating Criteria. The dashboard will include:
• Decreases in newly identified COVID-19 cases;
• Decreases in Emergency Department visits for COVID-like illness;
• Decreases in Emergency Department visits for influenza-like illness;
• Treating all patients in local hospitals without crisis care;
• Ensuring a robust testing program.
“While the Surveillance Dashboard is still under development, preliminary data have shown that Manchester has experienced a decrease in new positive cases over the past 14-day period, June 14 through June 27.
“This is the first time the city has seen a decrease in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic,” said EOC officials in a statement. “Although this is good news for public health prevention, it is important to note that new cases can increase again if we are not able to continue to follow public health recommendations. As of the same 14-day period, 37 states have experienced increases in new cases.”
On Monday, city officials recommended all residents of Manchester get tested for COVID-19 and wear cloth masks whenever they are out in public.
State health officials report 1,528 cases — or 26.5% of all COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire — involve Manchester residents.