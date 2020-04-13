MANCHESTER -- An effort to get rid of April school vacation week in Manchester fell just short Monday night, with school board members voting to give students and staff the last week of April off from remote learning.
A motion was made by Ward 9 school board member Art Beaudry to get rid of April vacation and move up the end of the school year by one week. The motion failed by a 7-6 vote, with school board members Karen Soule, Leslie Want, Jeremy Dobson, Beaudry, Kelly Thomas, and Joe Lachance in favor. Opposed were James Porter, Kathleen Kelley Arnold, Pete Perich, Jane Beaulieu, Nicole Leapley, Jim O’Connell and Mayor Joyce Craig. School board members Dan Bergeron and Bill Shea were muted during the vote, which was held remotely, and unable to vote.
Beaudry raised the question of whether or not to retain April vacation week, scheduled to run from April 27 through May 1, or have students continue on with remote learning through that time frame as other districts in the state have opted to do.
Manchester school officials posted a question on the district website over the weekend for staff, parents and students asking if they would prefer to keep vacation week as is or work through it.
Poll results show 49.2% of staff were in favor of canceling April vacation and continuing on with remote learning efforts. Among parents, 62% also backed canceling vacation, along with 51.2% of students who responded.
“Right now all of the parks are closed,” said Beaudry. “The parents that called me said if their students are not going to be in school, what are the going to be doing?”
“Playgrounds are closed, but parks are open,” said Craig. “Individuals can still be in our parks as long as they are at least six feet away from each other. Large groups are off-limits, we can’t have that right now until the stay-at-home order and less than 10 people limit are done.”
“The overwhelming feedback I’ve received from staff in particular and parents that have contacted me has been that they would prefer to keep the vacation in place, especially the teachers because they feel they need to have some down time,” said Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt. “Let the kids have a week away from the computers, let them have the down time. There could be opportunities for families to do staycations in their yards.”
“I would caution against the unintended consequences of moving something that people have planned against for almost a year,” said O’Connell. “I think many of them are looking forward to a week where they can take a breath. It is not an easy decision.”
“Most of the employees I’ve heard from are in favor of cancelling the vacation,” said Want. “I think it’s an awful lot to ask them (the kids) to go on vacation and not see their friends.”
Several districts in New Hampshire announced plans in recent days to eliminate April vacation and end the school year earlier.
Rochester Supt. of Schools Kyle Repucci said spring vacation is cancelled, with April 27 to May 1 designated as remote learning days and Friday, May 15 pegged as the last day of school for students at Spaulding High School, Bud Carlson Academy, Rochester Middle School, Gonic School, McClelland School, William Allen School, Chamberlain School, School Street School, East Rochester School and Nancy Loud School. Monday, June 1 will be the last day of school for Maple Street Magnet School.
"These changes were not made lightly and hopefully will benefit families as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times," Supt. Repucci said. "Prior to the mandated transition to remote learning, we were able to utilize Blizzard Bags to avoid snow days, which would have extended this school year. We also had the benefit of starting the school year prior to Labor Day, which would have allowed students to finish school earlier than other students in the state already."
School boards in both Dover and Raymond voted last week to end the school year for students on June 5.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he’ll make a final decision later this week on whether to close public schools for the 2019-20 year but said Monday that they are “probably not going back.”
“I'll make a decision later this week. It doesn't look likely, to be honest. We're looking at a couple of different models and whether they would work, whether it's something that we could allow districts to decide,” Sununu told New Hampshire Public Radio.
Sununu said the strong and still surging outbreak of the novel coronavirus south in Massachusetts will likely force many in New Hampshire to stay home longer than they would have had to otherwise.