MANCHESTER — City schools and the senior center are closing in response to what city health officials fear could be the state’s first case of COVID-19 without clear ties to another known case.
After that case, the seventh in the state, was announced late Friday, Manchester school officials announced they would close until at least March 27.
“I don’t take closing our schools lightly, and I knew that sometime, with the spread of the virus, that this day would come,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt at Saturday news conference at the Manchester
City public health director Anna Thomas said state health officials were still investigating the case, but said it was not yet clear how the woman contracted COVID-19.
If the woman does not have links to someone who is known to have the COVID-19 virus, this could be New Hampshire’s first case of “community spread,” or transmission when the source of the infection is not known.
Anna Thomas, Manchester city public health director, said city health officials were erring in the side of caution in assuming that the seventh case of COVID-19 came from community spread.
If the state Department of Health and Human Services confirms that the case came from community spread, it would be the first such case in New Hampshire.
But Thomas said the state is still investigating the case.
“We don’t know how this case developed,” Thomas said. “We are speculating at this point.”
Manchester schools Superintendent John Goldhardt said he delayed the decision to close city schools for as long as possible. He had said Friday that schools would stay open, but reversed course Saturday.
Manchester’s students do not all have access to computers and internet connections that would make remote instruction easy, he said. Many rely on school cafeterias for breakfast and lunch. But Goldhardt said the possibility of community transmission in New Hampshire convinced him that closing the schools was a necessary step.
Students will receive remote instruction, Goldhardt said, through a combination of digital and paper assignments.
Families who need help finding day care for young children can call the school district office on Monday morning, he said.
Goldhardt said he met with the city teachers’ union and said teachers will deliver instruction remotely, so they will still be paid through the closure. He said the district would find work for paraprofessionals and secretaries while schools are closed.
Mayor Joyce Craig announced that the William B. Cashin Senior Center would close, too. The city library will stay open, but library programs and events have been postponed and canceled.
Police, fire and public works departments will operate as normal. Craig asked anyone with business at other city departments to call before coming to City Hall. Other departments may close or city employees may be working remotely.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has been postponed, Craig said, and the board will try to find a way to meet without all being in the same room.