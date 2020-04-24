Superintendent John Goldhardt said he is determined for the Class of 2020 to have a real, in-person, non-virtual graduation.
In a Friday letter to seniors, Goldhardt said he wasn’t sure when the ceremony would take place or how it will look.
“This wasn’t what you had in mind or had planned for your senior year,” Goldhardt wrote. “It’s not fair, and I’m genuinely sorry.”
The district has reserved the Southern New Hampshire University arena for June 13, the original date of graduation, and July 25, Goldhardt said.
The school district will rely on the city health department to decide if it is safe to hold graduation on either of those dates.
To limit the number of people packed into the stands, Goldhardt said each graduate might get fewer tickets for friends and family to attend the ceremony. Graduation could also be held outdoors, he said, or postponed to an even later date.
For Goldhardt, he said, a virtual graduation is not really an option.
“Some have suggested a virtual graduation ceremony, but I’d strongly prefer not to replace your formal graduation with a virtual one unless we are forced to,” he told Manchester high school seniors. “You deserve a more personal and formal ceremony to celebrate your accomplishment.”
But he said prom is likely off the table because of social distancing guidelines from city and state health officials.
“These are difficult times for all us, and none of us have all of the answers,” Goldhardt wrote. “As inconvenient and difficult as it feels, it is helping to save lives.”