Manchester city playgrounds and basketball courts will open this coming Friday, as city officials move to reopen infrastructure that has been closed for months.
The Manchester City Library on Pine Street will open June 22, but for curbside service only.
The city tax collector office will open the same date, as will the mayor's office, the city clerk and planning and community development.
The announcements come a day after Gov. Chris Sununu took the most aggressive steps yet to reopen the state, ending as of Monday his stay-at-home order and his ban on gatherings of more than 10. That means all employers can require workers to return to the job.
The city has been slowly opening park activities such as golf and tennis, but earlier this week officials said they had no timetable for further reopenings.
But basketball and the hardcourt soccer mini-pitch courts will open this coming Friday. Also opening: numerous playgrounds across the city and the Fit Lot at Derryfield Park.
Personnel will be removing existing signs, starting Saturday. Next week, they will start installing signs with specific COVID-19 safety guidelines.
"We believe reopening these amenities with safety rules in place is the right thing to do for children and the community. We’re doing our best to balance the physical, mental and emotional benefits of exercise against the risk of virus transmission," said city Parks Director Mark Gomez.
City pools remain closed, as do Crystal Lake beach and youth summer programs.
Numerous city offices will open in the coming weeks. On Monday, the welfare, public works, youth services, water works, environmental protection and information system offices will open at 8 a.m.
All "public facing employees" are required to wear masks, and the public is encouraged to do so. Also, the city has installed barriers in locations where social distancing is not possible. Frequent cleaning and sanitation will take place, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available for the public.
A week from Monday, most other city departments will reopen: assessors, solicitor, finance, human resources, mayor, parking, planning and community development and the tax office.
Starting next week, the city will waive all processing fees for online services, including the Tax Collector and City Clerk’s Offices. Additional accommodations will be made for people vulnerable to COVID-19, including the immunocompromised and elderly.