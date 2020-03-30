MANCHESTER — Officials with the Manchester Transit Authority announced Monday they will suspend all fixed bus route service beginning Wednesday, April 1.
The welcome center at Veteran’s Park will also close for this period, Manchester Transportation Authority (MTA) Executive Director Mike Whitten said in a news release. Full service is scheduled to remain in operation all day Tuesday, March 31. The suspension will remain in place until May 4, and may be extended if the situation warrants, Whitten said.
“MTA is sensitive to the inconvenience this will cause riders but this is the only sustainable way to keep service running for essential travel needs while balancing the safety and health of our employees,” said Whitten in a statement. “Fixed route ridership has fallen by approximately 67%-75% creating a situation where many buses are traveling empty. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming them on board our fixed route service when it resumes travel.”
Demand response service will be implemented for essential travel only. According to MTA officials, ‘demand response service’ refers to passengers in need of transportation to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical appointments or for employment at those places or first responders may call the MTA at 623-8801 to schedule a trip.
Trips will be booked with a 30-minute pickup window, MTA officials said in a news release. The first trip window available on weekdays will be 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. with the last window between 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
On Saturdays, demand response service will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The MTA will remain closed on Sundays.
Demand response service will be shared-ride, but passengers are asked to socially distance while on board, keeping at least six feet apart within the vehicle to the extent possible, officials said.
Demand response service will cost $2 per one-way trip for all passengers. The MTA will honor existing day/week/month passes but no new passes will be sold during the suspension of fixed route service, officials said.
Updates will be provided through the MTA website, as well as the MTA social media platforms.
More information on the suspension of fixed route service is available at 623-8801 or online at www.mtabus.org.