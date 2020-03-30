MANCHESTER — The VA Medical Center expanded coronavirus screening protocols outside the facility Monday with the addition of a thermal imaging camera that measures body temperature of staff and patients before they can enter the facility.
The camera uses infrared technology to gauge body temperature and alert staff to anybody who may be running a fever, a symptom of COVID-19.
“It’s one additional measure we can take to guarantee everybody’s safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Forrest, interim director of the Manchester VA Medical Center.
The camera was in use Monday in a tent outside an entrance next to the parking lot, where drive-through screening that has been in place for several weeks continued. Patients and staff who cleared the initial screening were allowed to continue to the camera tent, where staff maintained a safe distance while using the high-tech tool to take temperature readings.
“The camera reads off the side of the face or the forehead,” Forrest said. “Depending on what the temperature is on the camera, we’ll have the health care team take that individual and ask some follow up questions to see whether there’s a concern or not.”
Walter Davis, patient safety manager at the facility, said the camera enhances the existing protocols that have been developing along with the outbreak.
“It’s not a requirement but we want to go above and beyond,” Davis said.
The camera indicates the body temperature adjusted to the environmental conditions, which were cold and windy Monday afternoon. One staffer who was detected to have a high temperature was sent home and told to follow-up with his doctor, Davis said.
Davis, a former critical care nurse and 24-year Navy veteran who was deployed 10 times, said VA staff has had to remain flexible in order to keep up with changes recommended by the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
The VA also was upgrading the drive-through screening facilities with a new tent that will replace a bus where physicians and nurses have been able to shelter in between screenings.
All visitors, patients and staff are directed to the drive-through station, where at least one doctor and nurse begin the proceedings by asking a series of screening questions, starting with the purpose of the visits.
Patients with scheduled appointments are asked whether they have a fever, have been experiencing shortness of breath or coughing.
“If those answers are ‘no,’ we will give them a pass so they can come through here and they’ll check their temperature going in and then they’re allowed to go into the building,” Davis said outside the camera tent. “If the answer is yes to any of them, they’ll immediately hand them a surgical mask to put over their mouth if they don’t already have one. Most of the time they already would have one if they had any of those symptoms.”
Visitors are also asked whether they’re 65 or older, considered to be a high-risk category, whether they are a health care worker and if they have underlying health conditions such as diabetes or congestive heart failure that would make them more susceptible.
Staff at the screening area were also able to swab visitors and sent the samples to a laboratory for testing, a process that can take as long as a week depending on the demand at the lab. The samples were labeled at a trailer near the bus and the new green tent, which Forrest said he expected to be in place through at least the end of April.
Forrest said all screening provisions will continue until the VA deems it’s safe. He said the idea is to minimize risk to VA patients and staff by keeping them away from the virus as much as possible.
“It’s all based on how this virus spreads and stays in the community,” Forrest said. “We will continue to screen until it’s no longer warranted or we’re done with this pandemic.”