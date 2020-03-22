MANCHESTER _ The VA Medical Center will begin screening veterans for coronavirus at a drive-through site set up on campus starting Monday.
The VA announced the update Sunday.
“We have taken steps to limit on-site traffic by converting a large portion of our care delivery from face to face to virtual care. Staff and Veterans have been using connected care technologies like VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet and even the phone,” Kevin Forrest, interim director of the Manchester VA Medical Center, said in a release. “Veterans and providers alike have reported success and value the opportunity to eliminate the risk of unnecessary exposure to the Coronavirus.”
Veterans are asked to use the Main Eagle entrance, where they can be screened while still inside their vehicles. Once they are deemed asymptomatic, veterans can enter the VA through the Mountain entrance, according to the release.
Visitors at VA outpatient clinics in Conway, Somersworth and Tilton will be screened at the entrance, according to the release.
Veterans who feels ill is asked to call the VA at (800) 892-8384, ext. 3199, to consult with a medical staff before visiting. Veterans who are experiencing a medical emergency should call 911, the VA said.