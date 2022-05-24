Manchester VA institutes mask mandate, visitor restrictions Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email May 24, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Manchester VA Medical Center issued a mask mandate and is limiting visitation, citing the designation of New Hampshire has a high transmission area for COVID-19, the Veterans Administration said.Physical distancing and self-screening are also required.“Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community," said Kevin Forrest, the Manchester VA Medical Center director.The center is operating at the high designation of the COVID-19 Health Protection Level, the highest of three levels. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Pfizer/BioNTech say 3 COVID shots elicit good response in children under 5 City Matters: COVID-19 reaches its million mark, one life at a time +5 {{title}} COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30 COVID-19 cases in NH as of May 30