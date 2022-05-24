The Manchester VA Medical Center issued a mask mandate and is limiting visitation, citing the designation of New Hampshire has a high transmission area for COVID-19, the Veterans Administration said.

Physical distancing and self-screening are also required.

“Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community," said Kevin Forrest, the Manchester VA Medical Center director.

The center is operating at the high designation of the COVID-19 Health Protection Level, the highest of three levels.