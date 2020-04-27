MANCHESTER - A group of nurses from the VA Manchester Healthcare System was deployed this month to assist with caring for patients at two private nursing homes in Massachusetts.
The 13 nurses were sent under the VA’s “Fourth Mission,” which allows VA personnel to assist in caring for patients in the private sector based on requests from states during times of national crisis, the agency said in a release.
“VA New England Healthcare System is committed to helping our region respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ryan Lilly, VA New England’s network director. “Caring for Veterans is our first mission, but across New England, we are also helping in the local community. VA is in this fight not only to serve Veterans in New England with specialized care in combating COVID-19.”
The Manchester nurses, all volunteers, were deployed to nursing homes in the Massachusetts communities of Danvers and Norwood from April 4-8, Manchester VA spokeswoman Kristin Pressly said Monday.
Massachusetts officials requested the assistance, which was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the VA after it determined care to veterans would not be negatively impacted, the release said.