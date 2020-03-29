MANCHESTER — The Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center scored well in a recent pandemic readiness screening conducted by the Office of Inspector General.
According to the report, OIG investigators conducted unannounced visits to VA facilities throughout the country from March 19-24 to gauge preparedness for treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.
The report addressed VA facilities across categories including screening efforts, visitor access to community living centers and readiness capabilities.
Kevin Forrest, interim director of the Manchester VA Medical Center, said he was pleased with how the facility fared in the OIG assessment, and credited his staff.
“We started screening at the beginning of March, not only patients and visitors but also for staff,” Forrest said Sunday. “I think we honed our processes early.”
Forrest said VA staff throughout the country have been trying to be vigilant in preparations and practices for a surge in COVID-19 patients. Although it was unrelated to the report, Forrest said the Manchester VA will begin using a thermal imaging camera to take peoples’ temperatures outside the facility on Monday.
“We’re going to try this out and see how it works. It’s just another measure for safety and screening that we can implement,” Forrest said. “We are always looking to see how we can do things better.”
The Manchester VA was one of 41 of the 58 centers visited to score as “generally adequate” for screening efforts. According to the report, 16 other VA facilities had opportunities for improvement in screening, and one facility, the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, was found to have inadequate screening processes. Inspectors also found that New Hampshire VA outpatient clinics in Conway, Somersworth and Tilton have screening processes in place, according to the report.
Inspectors also found that the Manchester VA was properly enforcing a no-visitors policy issued by the VA on March 10, limiting access to community living centers.
In the staffing category, inspectors found the Manchester VA to be adequate in police and environmental staffing. Staffing categories for intensive care units did not apply because the Manchester VA doesn’t have an ICU, the report said.
Dr. John Daigh Jr., assistant inspector general for health care inspections, wrote in the report summary that the OIG recognized how rapidly conditions were changing during the pandemic and that the OIG would continue monitoring the VA’s Veterans Health Administration facilities.
“It is hoped that the findings in this report will assist VHA leaders to gain a better assessment of screening, access and emergency preparedness at its facilities,” Daigh wrote.