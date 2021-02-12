The Manchester VA Medical Center has scheduled a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m., an experiment to see if a walk-in clinic gets doses out more quickly.
Any veteran 65 or older who gets care at the Manchester VA is eligible to get a shot. The vaccine doses will be administered first come, first served, until the doses run out.
Jennifer Winslow, the medical center's nurse executive, said the Manchester VA decided to hold the Sunday walk-in clinic after getting a larger-than-usual shipment of vaccine this week.
The VA has been administering between 200 and 300 doses per week to veterans, Winslow said, but this week received about 1,400 doses.
"We really wanted to expand and get a larger group in," Winslow said.
She explained that if the Manchester VA shows it can administer so many doses quickly, it is more likely to get more larger shipments, speeding the process of vaccinating New Hampshire's veterans — about 27,500 of whom rely on the VA for care, said medical center spokeswoman Kristin Pressly.
Winslow said this is also the first time veterans between 65 and 74 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines through the VA. Unlike the state, the VA has been focusing on vaccinating veterans 75 and older.
Winslow said the VA has made good progress through the population of veterans 75 and older, so they decided to lower the age limit to 65, beginning with Sunday's clinic.
Veterans who wish to be vaccinated are asked to bring their VA identification cards. After they park, veterans can walk into the medical center to get in line for a vaccine.
If doses at the walk-in clinic run out, veterans who get care through the VA and are over 65 can still call for appointments at 1-800-892-8384, extension 3199.