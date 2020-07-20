CONCORD -- Access to quality health care and housing along with child poverty, language barriers, criminal justice and immigration status contribute to why New Hampshire's minority residents are much more likely than their white counterparts to get COVID-19 and be hospitalized, public health experts and community leaders told Sen. Maggie Hassan.
“We know there is a glaring disparity here in the way COVID-19 is impacting peoples’ health,” Hassan said at the outset of the online discussion Monday.
Ethnic minorities make up about 10 percent of the state’s population, but 25 percent of cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 21 percent of all who have been hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, Hispanics have accounted for 11.9 percent of positive tests and black residents 6 percent of positive tests, numbers three times greater than their representation among Granite State residents.
“We need to keep in mind these inequities … are not new, they did not just surface in the nation or in New Hampshire. They have been present all along,” said Melina Hill Walker, program director for the New Hampshire Endowment for Health.
Among all who died due to the virus here, 94 percent were white and all minority groups were each under 3 percent of the nearly 400 deaths statewide.
Gov. Chris Sununu is expected later this week to release recommendations for reform from a five-person task force he named last spring to examine this topic.
“There is that low-hanging fruit, things we can do immediately that are necessary and some will require more thought,” Sununu said last week after he reviewed the draft report.
Trinidad Tellez chairs the group and directs the state Office of Health Equity in the Department of Health and Human Services.
Bilingual health workers
Tellez urged Hassan to seek in the next federal COVID-19 relief bill more money to hire community health workers with bilingual skills to better connect with minority residents.
“We have been struggling to patch together the funding sources,” Tellez said. “In Manchester and Nashua, we have one or two community health workers; we need at least 10 times that.”
Bobbie Bagley, Nashua’s director of public and community health, said her office has also seen minority families living in close quarters who were unable to socially distance once a family member got the virus.
“We saw clusters of cases where the whole family would be impacted,” Bagley said. “You are going to see that increased exposure in the family.”
Jaime Hoebeke, chief strategy officer with the Manchester Health Department, said her agency worked to make testing sites more accessible to residents living in minority neighborhoods.
She said about 300 families used the city’s COVID hotline to get access to food, protective equipment such as cloth masks, and rent assistance.
One-income families
Dr. Marie Ramas, a family physician with Lamprey Health Care in Nashua, said many families have only one wage earner and may resist getting tested.
“Many don’t have paid family leave or services they need to control the virus; they have to take unpaid leave or furlough with no protection of time,” Ramas said.
Manchester and Nashua are home to about half of the state’s black and Hispanic residents and a third of New Hampshire’s Asian residents, according to last month’s report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, an independent think tank based in Concord.
Joan Ascheim, executive director with the New Hampshire Public Health Association, said she is concerned that a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ended July 1.
Sununu has announced $35 million in federal grants will be available to assist families that struggle to pay their rent or mortgage.
Hassan said she’s pursuing federal legislation to expand the national service program to include community health work that young people could enter and get financial support.
“There are solutions. We have examples of things that work,” the Democrat said.