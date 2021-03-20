Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is hosting an online panel discussion to address questions about the COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, March 29.
“But Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask? Your Guide to the COVID-19 Vaccines,” is part of DHH’s Healthy Living Series of webinars. The hour-long conversation, which begins at 6 p.m., will address such issues as traveling, masks, family gatherings and when children will be able to get vaccines.
Panelists include Dr. Michael Calderwood, chief quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center; Dr. Jonathan Thyng, medical director at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Nashua; and Dr. Erik Shessler, associate medical director of general pediatrics at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
“Everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, should follow the current guidance to avoid medium or large-sized in-person gatherings and to follow any local guidance restricting the size of gatherings,” Calderwood said. “With vaccine production ramping up, the hope is that enough people age 16 years and older may be vaccinated by July to achieve herd immunity, but this is dependent on not pulling back current mitigation strategies too soon.”
To register for the webinar, go to bit.ly/3tAvijc.