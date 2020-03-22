MANCHESTER - Market Basket is adjusting its hours during the coronavirus pandemic.
Arthur T. Demoulas, CEO of the New England grocery chain, announced the change in a release Saturday. Starting Monday, Market Basket stores will close at 6 p.m., three hours earlier than normal.
“We are committed to serve our customers and community in the best possible way during this challenging time,” Demoulas said in the release. “The adjusted closing hour of 6 p.m. is to provide our hard-working associates the opportunity to rest and recharge, while we utilize the evening hours to stock and prepare our stores for the next day’s business.”
Stores will re-open to the general public at 7 a.m. daily. Market Basket stores will also be open to shoppers 60 and older between 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“The heart and soul and stamina of the Market Basket team along with the tremendous support and understanding of our customers is remarkable and greatly appreciated,” Demoulas said.