Long lines were seen outside several Market Basket stores early on the first day of shopper limits, but some customers said Thursday they are willing to endure the inconvenience if it helps stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I think it’s great that they’re starting to limit capacity so people aren’t too close together. It’s been very crazy here at the grocery store trying to get supplies,” said Pamela Livingston of Atkinson, who was shopping at the Plaistow store on Route 125.
“People have had to come out multiple times because there are shortages, and they can’t get everything they want. This is one of the few places where people are congregating.”
The number of customers allowed in is based on the size of the store, according to company guidelines. The Plaistow store, for example, limited the number to 118 shoppers at a time.
Shopping carriages and yellow caution tape lined both sides of the waiting area, which spanned the side of the building. Customers, some in masks and gloves, waited under the watchful eye of a police officer until an employee at the door gave them the OK to enter. Once they were inside, a worker cleaned and sanitized their carriage.
According to Market Basket’s website, each store will be using every other checkout to ensure social distancing. Customers and workers are being asked to stay 6 feet apart when possible.
The new rules are among the additional safety measures taken at Market Basket and other supermarkets in recent weeks to address growing concerns about the increasing number of coronavirus cases.
In addition to offering early shopping hours for seniors only, stores have placed lines of tape and signs on the floor in the area of the checkout lines to indicate where shoppers can stand to meet the 6-foot rule for proper social distancing.
Like Market Basket, Trader Joe’s has been limiting the number of customers inside its stores.
“It’s a better thing to do to keep people away from each other. I think it’s a good idea. They just have to get more food in there,” said Kingston resident Robert Noel, who didn’t find any lines waiting outside the Epping Market Basket when he showed up Thursday around mid-morning.
Shopper Sarah Hamlin of Exeter said she was glad to see Market Basket limiting customers but said the aisles are still narrow, which makes it difficult to stay 6 feet apart at times.
“I made the suggestion that they make the aisles one way, and they said that would be impossible,” she said.
Shaw’s, which had workers at three of its stores test positive for COVID-19, is installing plastic shields around cashiers.
Hannaford Supermarkets has also has placed clear acrylic protection barriers between cashiers and customers and is encouraging families to send only one member into the store.
Hannaford has closed down its deli counter and seafood bars, as well as the seafood and butcher counters.
Instead, the store is providing customers grab-and-go offerings from each of those departments, Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom said.
“We are not currently limiting the number of customers in our New Hampshire stores. That said, this is a quickly changing situation and our work is ongoing,” Blom said.
”Part of that work is an intensive review of customer limits. There are many factors that play into what the correct customer limit ought to be, including varying store sizes and configurations. We are balancing the best science-based understanding of social distancing with how to adequately serve the needs of our communities.”