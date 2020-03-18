Beginning Thursday, Market Basket will join other stores in offering senior shopping hours geared to accommodate the needs of customers 60 and older. The hours will be in place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
“Our Associates really wanted to do this to serve many of our customers who are worried about their health,” said Joe Schmidt, supervisor of operations, in a statement. “We are proud of how hard the team is working to serve all of our customers and address their needs. This will mean longer hours for them but everyone is willing.”
Older adults and those who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at higher risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
These are among the stores with similar hours:
All Whole Foods Market stores will service customers who are 60 and older an hour before opening to the general public, according to a news release.
Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests, according to a news release.
The AARP of New Hampshire supports the efforts of these stores if done within the CDC guidelines.
“We are pleased to see that the private sector is acknowledging the needs of older Americans during this pandemic,” said Todd Fahey, state director. “We have one of the oldest populations in the nation and people are living alone and they are trying to maintain their independence and this is an opportunity for them to stay safer in this process.”
Granite United Way launches COVID-19 Relief Fund
Granite United Way is launching the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being identified by Gov. Chris Sununu as a resource for COVID-19 information, the Granite United Way-operated 211 NH information line has already fielded 5,000 calls from concerned residents — more calls than they typically receive in a month.
“Granite United Way has always been here for our communities — our neighbors need help now more than ever before, with 1 in 4 families already struggling to afford their basic needs,” said Patrick Tufts, president and CEO of Granite United Way. “We also know there will be lasting effects after this immediate crisis. By establishing the COVID-19 Relief Fund we ensure access to critical services and help people get what they need to make it through today and tomorrow.”
Anyone interested in donating can give online at www.graniteuw.org, text GUWHELPS to 41444, or mail a check to Granite United Way, 22 Concord Street, Manchester, 03101.
DMV moving to appointment-only services
The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles will transition to phone and online services starting Thursday and limited appointment-only services starting Monday to allow for proper social distancing as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, state officials announced Wednesday.
Starting Monday, March 23, limited walk-in services will be available by appointment only and consolidated to five locations: Concord, Dover, Manchester, Newport, and Twin Mountain.
Customers can call 227-4000 to schedule an appointment starting Friday. Customers should take advantage of the DMV’s online services, including online driver license renewal, ID renewals, and online ticket pay at www.nh.gov/dmv.
All driver license road exams are canceled until Friday, April 3.
NH DMV 20-day plates as well as state-authorized dealer 20-day plates, issued on or after Feb. 26, 2020 have been given an automatic extension through April 30. These extensions do not apply to vehicle registration renewals. Visit your town website for vehicle registration renewal options.
NH DMV non-commercial driver licenses and non-driver identification cards that have expired or are set to expire between March 1 and April 30, 2020 are eligible for a six-month extension. To learn more go to www.nh.gov/dmv.
NH CLU: Release prisoners susceptible to COVID-19 illness
The people at high risk for COVID-19 illness should be considered for release from state prisons and local jails, the New Hampshire Civil Liberties Union said in a letter sent to state leaders.
The New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers joined the civil liberties group in also asking police to limit the number of people arrested and incarcerated and for parole boards to expedite releases through medical parole and presumption of release for all people scheduled for parole over the next year.
In an email reply, Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks listed a number of efforts not earlier disclosed:
Probation and parole officers are moving from in-person checks to phone checks. They are also concentrating on high-risk, intensive supervision and at-home confinement cases. They have been told to limit violations unless public safety will be compromised.
Officials are limiting transfers between local jails, federal prisons and out-of-state prisons. Internally, officials are not transferring an inmate in a transitional unit back to a prison.
Officials are reviewing inmates for release to home confinement when appropriate.
Anyone entering prisons, transitional units or parole board hearings is being screened, which includes a temperature check.
Corrections officials are working with the communication provider to ensure a stable network for telephone connectivity. The cost of a phone call from state prison is the second-lowest in the country, at 1.3 cents per minute.
Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt said prisons and courts have measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Not only does the ACLU want to handcuff law enforcement’s ability to do their job, but they also want to release potentially dangerous prisoners in the middle of a state of emergency,” Vihstadt said.
In a news release, ACLU-NH and the defense lawyers said that people involved in the criminal justice system are at a higher risk for COVID-19 because of their poor health and the close quarters they live in.
“The longer jurisdictions wait to act, the worse this and the subsequent fallout will be,” the letter reads.
New Hampshire has a disproportionate number of elderly in its prison system compared to other states.
“People who are older than 65, who are immuno-compromised, or who have underlying conditions must be moved out of New Hampshire’s incarceration system before COVID-19 affects these facilities,” said Robin Melone, president of the Defense Lawyers Association. “Similarly, police and prosecutors must take steps to reduce the number of people entering the criminal legal system during this crisis.”
Melone stressed that the measures are being requested on an interim basis because correctional facilities put people at heightened risk of exposure.
“This is an unprecedented health crisis and requires urgent and creative steps to protect those most vulnerable to infection,” said Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.
Last week, the state prison system closed to visitors and volunteers. Jails have taken similar steps.
The ACLU has also called for inmates to have access to hygiene supplies and timely medical care. Additionally, it says that jail and prison officials should use lockdowns or interruptions in routines such as exercise, visitations or phone calls should be scientifically supported and limited in scope.
It has also called for expanded use of home confinement or daily reporting requirements as alternatives to pre-trial incarceration.
Restaurants continue to be hit
One of the newest establishments on Elm Street will close until the all-clear for guests to return.
BluAqua Restrobar, which opened at 930 Elm St. in January, is taking a break during the ban on in-person dining.
“We will get through this,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “We will come back bigger and better than ever! We look forward to seeing you on the other side of this. Stay safe.”
Dave & Buster’s, an arcade and restaurant, will delay its long-awaited opening at the Mall of New Hampshire. It was set to open on March 30, but a new date has yet to be announced.
“We appreciate your understanding and support and look forward to bringing the FUN to the Manchester community soon,” a notice reads.
Statewide inter-library loan service suspended
Due to the State of Emergency directives in New Hampshire regarding COVID-19 and Centers for Disease Control recommendations regarding behaviors to stop the spread of COVID-19, the New Hampshire State Library will suspend its statewide inter-library loan operations March 18, with a projected end date of April 3.
Inter-library loan allows patrons to borrow items that may not be part of their own library’s collection but are available from another library in New Hampshire.
Van deliveries from the state library to participating libraries throughout New Hampshire will cease during this time, and all online inter-library loan activities will be shut down as well.
The State Library will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation by April 3.
Manchester needs cleaning supplies
City officials have asked the community for cleaning supplies such as hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, disinfectant spray and any bleach-based cleaning product.
“We have a shortage for Manchester’s essential employees, including our crews on the garbage trucks, our police officers and our firefighters,” reads a notice from the office of Mayor Joyce Craig.
Anyone who would like to donate such supplies can put them in a box at the Central Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock restricts visitors
Dartmouth-Hitchcock is closing all of its hospitals to visitors, citing the rapid progress of COVID-19 in the Upper Connecticut River Valley.
The limitation applies to patient rooms, waiting areas, emergency departments, clinics and the Cafe. There are exceptions: the neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the spouse or partner of a woman giving birth, and visitors of patients receiving end-of-life care.
The restrictions include the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, New London Hospital, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Community Group Practice in Southern New Hampshire.
D-H seeks donations of equipment
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is putting out a call for donations of expendable personal protective equipment, seeking masks, face shields, isolation gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.
Donations can be dropped off to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Service Center building at 52 LaBombard Road North, Lebanon. Items will be accepted 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health facilities have already made strategic adjustments to best utilize our supplies but as this situation gains momentum we will need to address our depleting stock,” said Joanne M. Conroy, MD, president and CEO and of D-HH in a statement. “No donation is too small.”
To arrange pickup of donations, or to have them dropped off at an alternative location anywhere in New Hampshire or eastern or central Vermont, contact Dave Coombs 650-4217.
Pet food for those who can’t afford it
New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia has launched a program to make pet food available for free for those experiencing hardship because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The humane society’s Pet Compassion Project includes an expanded “pet pantry,” which features a no-interaction pet food pickup at its location at 1305 Meredith Center Road. And if someone is not well, staff will deliver pet food while supplies last.
Those in need of pet food can contact NH Humane by email at reception@nhhumane.org or call 524-3252 during business hours
Charles Stanton, executive director of NH Humane, said, ‘If you or someone you know is unsure if an animal can be cared for, please contact us and we can talk through the situation and see if we can come up with a solution to keep you united with your pet.”
The humane society also welcomes donations to support its efforts to make sure pets do not go hungry in such times of crisis. Donations can be made at NHHumane.org.
Meanwhile, the organization’s offices will be open for those considering adopting a pet by appointment only.
Union Leader reporters Kevin Landrigan, Mark Hayward, Jon Phelps and Paul Feely and correspondent Damien Fisher contributed to this report.