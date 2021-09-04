In summers past, school board meetings about new policies for the coming year were sleepy and sparsely attended, but the debate over including a face covering in the school dress code this fall brought angry crowds to meetings around the state.
The potent combination of misinformation, a combative political climate and a search for control in a chaotic world has raised the temperature at local school board meetings amid discussions about preventing COVID-19 in schools.
American public health agencies and experts are unanimous in their endorsements of masks in schools. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics both recommend everyone in schools wear masks.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recommends universal mask-wearing in schools where COVID-19 transmission is substantial — which has, for weeks, included the entire state.
In both absolute numbers and per capita, COVID-19 cases are higher now than they were last September, when students and teachers all wore masks in school. Many districts also are keeping less distance between students this year than last, because schools are full-time in-person.
There are no “hybrid” schools — with only half the student body in the building on any day — and no fully remote schools. Both were common last year.
Although children wore masks in school last year, the issue took on new significance this year, with people on both sides of the issue accusing the other of child abuse.
“The commonality, no matter what side of the fence they’re on, is they’re scared,” said Rik Cornell, vice president of community relations for the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. “They just have a completely different idea of how to deal with it.”
It can be hard for people with opposing views to find a compromise they both can live with, he said. The mask debates have been a clear illustration.
At some meetings, parents bring up the debunked claims that cloth and surgical masks inhibit regular breathing, or that COVID-19 is not dangerous to children.
A man told the Derry school board to be “ashamed” of themselves for requiring masks, though COVID-19 transmission is still so high. “They have no right to put a fricking muzzle on our kids,” he said, before asking who funds the CDC and claiming that the taxpayer-funded agency is part of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Some parents who favor universal masking in schools say their children have compromised immune systems, and accuse other parents of endangering their children.
“COVID is a killer. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it,” a man said during a Merrimack board meeting. “This is not a freedom issue; it is a convenience issue.”
“Both sides of this issue are so far apart from each other, there’s no compromise,” Cornell observed. “There’s yelling and screaming.”
At an Aug. 19 meeting of the Amherst and Mont Vernon board, where masks are required if community spread is high, as it is now, one parent called cloth masks “torture” and said he wondered whether the use of facial coverings would turn children into sociopaths.
People shouted him down, while others cheered. Another speaker, this one pro-mask, was cut off several times by opponents. The board chair tried to keep order.
“Cutting each other off, heckling, it’s not part of the discourse we should be involved with tonight,” said board chair John Glover. “Arguing back and forth doesn’t help anybody.”
But the heckling continued, and other board meetings saw similar scenes.
A pediatrician speaking at a Derry board meeting was interrupted as he explained the scientific consensus in favor of mask-wearing in schools. Board chair Erica Cohen paused the meeting, in an effort to give people time to calm down. But emotions were still hot as parents took turns expressing their views on Derry’s policy to require masks when there is substantial transmission of COVID-19 in Derry and surrounding towns.
At several meetings, mask opponents suggested watching YouTube videos and brought up false claims, like that the common nasal swab test for COVID-19 would soon be recalled.
“Most people are getting fed up with the whole COVID thing itself,” Cornell said, and are sick of thinking about safety measures. “Everyone has their own opinions. Some are driven by science, some are driven by religion, some are driven by personal preference.”
It’s hard to imagine a common ground.
Manchester’s board meetings have not seen the same theatrics, but Superintendent John Goldhardt said he has been watching the debates in other districts and around the country. He’s struck by the difference between last year and this year in attitudes about masks.
“Last year, we did not have problems,” Goldhardt said. Even kindergarteners wore masks without any difficulty. “Now, we’re hearing things about it.”
The only other time Goldhardt can remember seeing this level of anger was around the implementation of the Common Core standards. “But that wasn’t even close to this. There’s far more anger involved.”
“I think it’s part of what I’m calling trickle-down angry politics,” Goldhardt said. “Politics at the national level has been so angry for many years, and it’s trickled down.”
The debates might have heated up school boards, but Goldhardt said he thinks students will see through the fog.
“I have a lot of faith in the students,” Goldhardt said. “Students tend to be able to solve problems, and unfortunately, us as adults have a harder time than our young adults and children in solving issues.”