CONCORD — Everyone attending "scheduled gatherings" of 100 people or more must wear face coverings, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday.
The specter of up to 250,000 motorcycle riders attending a 10-day rally in Sturgis, S.D., influenced what the governor called a "proactive" move to prevent super-spreading of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. The new executive order Sununu signed took effect immediately.
"We are really trying to stay proactive and ahead of the game heading into the fall season," Sununu said.
The state will impose fines against event organizers who fail to enforce this mandate, he added.
State prosecutors are working on what those fines would look like, Sununu said.
"Sturgis was a real warning sign to us. That brought a second level of awareness to us," Sununu said. "This is something we can do reasonably."
The two-term Republican governor also confirmed enforcement agents with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission will be "out in force" making sure bars and restaurant owners are complying with rules that state patrons are not to be "standing around" inside either establishment.
Sununu said he's confident owners will make certain rules are followed, but state regulators have the authority to pull the liquor license of any violating business.
"There have been super spread events tied to that conduct all over the country," Sununu said.
The mask mandate does not apply to private businesses or schools, unless they have a "prescheduled" event with a large crowd such as an assembly in a school auditorium, Sununu said.
New Hampshire is the only state without a requirement that people wear face coverings while in public if they are unable to practice social distancing.
Nashua and six other communities have adopted their own local ordinances imposing mask mandates there.
Still no statewide mandate
Sununu said enforcement of a statewide mandate would be difficult and that voluntary wearing of face coverings in the community has gone up dramatically in recent weeks.
"You can’t regulate everything and everyone all of the time," said Sununu, adding this mask mandate puts the onus on the event organizer and not those in attendance.
State officials Tuesday announced 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one new person hospitalized.
There has only been one reported death linked to COVID-19 here in the past week, the lowest number since the first fatalities occurred here in March.
All told, 419 people in New Hampshire have died with COVID-19 as at least a contributing cause, roughly 80 percent of those linked to long-term care settings.
Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes of Concord said this is another example of Sununu's failure to lead in response to this pandemic
“Governor Sununu is playing politics with public health. With no guidance on school reopening, with no action around the Trump rally, and with the lack of a mask requirement, Governor Sununu has shown he’s unwilling to make tough decisions that protect the public health," Feltes said in a statement.
Sununu said he's confident that Bike Week events in Laconia and other communities later this month will be run safely.
State officials have been working with local leaders and organizers to ensure precautions are taken.
And Sununu urged the public to rely on local and state regulators to do their job enforcing public health restrictions.
"I’m not a big encourager of, please drop a dime and snitch on your friends," Sununu said. "We are going to have our enforcement teams out there."
The governor said further restrictions such as limiting hours or earlier curfews for bars would be considered if the state has a spike in COVID-19 cases tied to late-night activity.
Last week in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases there, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker cut in half to 50 the size of public gatherings and vowed to shut down bars "masquerading" as restaurants that aren't selling food prepared on site.