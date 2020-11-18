City councilors in Dover decided to table an emergency ordinance requiring protective face coverings Wednesday night after receiving feedback about the age exception as well as how a mask mandate would affect private schools and businesses.
The ordinance would have required anyone 2 and older to wear a mask.
Mike Runey, head of school at Portsmouth Christian Academy on Seaborne Drive, said he did not want to have to tell the parents of 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children that their kids would be required to wear a mask.
Runey said the school is already screening, distancing, masking and cleaning.
“We have a greater interest, certainly as good an interest, if not a greater interest, as anyone else to make sure our students and our staff and faculty remain safe,” Runey said.
Portsmouth Christian Academy has had four COVID-19 cases since opening in late August. The school has over 500 students, Runey said.
Resident Mary Beth Perrelli said she would no longer take her children to Lickee’s & Chewy’s Candies & Creamery or the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire if the ordinance passed.
“You’re going to lose business. You’re going to lose what’s left of this community,” Perrelli said. “This is not a good idea. The museum and candy shop are just the tip of the iceberg when you think about the business that will be lost.”
There is already a resolution in Dover requesting the use of face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which was passed by city councilors at their Aug. 12 meeting.
City Councilor Deborah Thibodeaux sponsored the ordinance and said masks have been scientifically proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if worn properly.
“For those people who don’t understand how deadly this is, I lost my mother to this in July, and it was by secondary contact. Somebody had gone into the nursing home where she was and they had been with their friends the day before and walked into work,” Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux said approximately six million Americans would have to die for herd immunity to be achieved and that would likely not be effective because the virus continues to mutate.
“People say that a mandate is a bad thing. It’s a health concern. It is a public health issue,” Thibodeaux said. “We’re doing this because we want to make sure that people are more safe.”