After seeing the number of COVID-19 cases among students on its three campuses drop dramatically, the University of New Hampshire is now dealing with a sharp rise in cases involving faculty and staff, at least partly because safety policies weren't followed, officials said.
As of Monday, 34 current COVID-19 cases on the Durham, Manchester and Concord cases involved faculty and staff members, compared to nine cases among students.
The nine students are in isolation. Throughout the UNH system, 56 students are in quarantine.
Officials blame carpooling and staff meetings where masks haven't been worn for some of the non-student cases.
“ Based on contact tracing, we know that some of these came from not following our own policies like staff meetings without masks and carpooling,” said UNH spokeswoman Erika Mantz.
Mantz said faculty and staff members return to their homes and communities each day.
Most people in the state have not been tested and most people in the UNH community who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, Mantz said.
Testing of faculty and staff members at UNH in Durham is being conducted by ConvenientMD outside Wildcat Stadium.
Mantz said the university expects to take over all all testing at some point, “but for now, the UNH lab is focused on students to continue the timely turnaround of test results that is helping to keep our rate of infection low,” Mantz said.
Of 22,332 tests performed at the Durham campus between Sept. 22 and Monday, including faculty and staff, 23 were positive.
Mantz said technicians use a variety of analytical and genetic tools to ensure the integrity and veracity of test results to prevent someone from using another person to “fake out” the mandatory, self-administered tests which are submitted every four days.
As of Monday, state officials at the state Department of Health and Human Services were monitoring 45 active cases at UNH Durham and three cases at the law school in Concord.
UNH Durham has 98 recovered cases, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.
State officials also are monitoring active cases at Colby-Sawyer College, Franklin Pierce University and New England College in Henniker.