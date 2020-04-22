More people are heeding the advice of federal and state health officials who recommend wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but not all grocery stores in New Hampshire are requiring their workers to wear them.
Employees on the front lines of the pandemic have tried to keep up with the growing demand for essential items while facing constant changes to policies as stores try to find new ways to keep them and their customers safe.
Masks have been included in the guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but not all stores are mandating them for employees.
Three grocery store workers have reportedly died in Massachusetts after becoming infected with COVID-19 in recent weeks. Boston 25 News reported that a Star Market employee was the latest to die, but it wasn’t known when and where the worker contracted the virus.
A worker from a Market Basket in Salem, Mass., and another from a Whole Foods in Swampscott, Mass., also died, the station reported.
Hannaford Supermarkets has made masks available to all store associates and is strongly recommending they be worn. Supermarket and pharmacy associates also have access to face shields.
“Some associates have chosen not to wear masks because those associates are concerned about potentially contracting COVID-19 while inevitably adjusting the mask and likely touching their face during the course of the day,” Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom said.
While masks aren’t required, Blom pointed to other steps the store has taken to address safety concerns, including the addition of plexiglass to separate cashiers from customers during checkout and the implementation of a comprehensive social distancing plan
Market Basket has taken a similar approach. A company representative could not be reached for comment on the store’s policy on Wednesday, but masks do not appear to be a requirement at New Hampshire stores as many employees have been seen without them.
On its website, Market Basket said face masks are being supplied to all stores and distribution centers for associates.
Many shoppers have taken to Market Basket’s Facebook page to praise the store for the many safety precautions it has taken, but some have also pointed out the lack of masks.
“Please make it mandatory to wear face masks. It can save lives,” wrote Facebook user Rachael Austin, who noted that half of the workers at the Keene store weren’t wearing masks on Tuesday and none appeared to be wearing them at the meat and deli counters.
On Monday, Walmart began requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work. The mandate includes the company’s stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as its corporate offices.
Walmart is also encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings while shopping.
Workers can bring their own mask or covering as long as it meets certain guidelines, or Walmart will provide one as they undergo a health screening and temperature check before work.
“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted. The CDC now recommends wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus. Although most state and local governments do not mandate the use of face coverings in public settings, the CDC has reported that recent studies show a significant portion of individuals with the virus lack symptoms and can transmit the virus. With this knowledge, we believe it is simply in everyone’s best interest to use masks or face coverings to curb the spread of this disease,” Walmart said in a notice to workers.
The company also noted that there could be exceptions to its policy based on local laws and individual health needs.
Grocery stores aren’t the only businesses addressing the face mask issue.
Lowe’s Home Improvement isn’t requiring them, but the store is making masks and gloves available to all associates who want them.
Lowe’s spokesman Pedro Chen said the store is providing a variety of reusable masks as well as latex and nitrile gloves.
The store’s N95 masks have been placed on a stop sale and are being donated to hospitals.