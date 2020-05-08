More than 75,000 people in Massachusetts have now been infected by the novel coronavirus as cases climbed by 1,612 on Friday and the state reported another 150 deaths.
The new deaths raise the state’s toll from COVID-19 to 4,702, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health.
There are now 75,333 cases of the highly contagious disease in Massachusetts.
About 4% of patients are hospitalized due to the virus, down from 5% earlier in the week. There were 3,349 people in the hospital as of Friday, with 826 in intensive care units, both of which have been on the decline. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press conference that hospitalizations had declined by some 280 since last Friday.
The positive test rate — a key indicator being watched by government and public health officials — was at 11% Friday, down again from a spike of 28% on Wednesday and continuing what Baker said was a trend “lower than pretty much anything we saw in April.”
Deaths in long-term care facilities, which account for more than half the COVID-19 fatalities in the state, continued to rise with 2,837 reported as of Friday. At least 333 facilities have reported at least one case of COVID-19, and 15,560 residents and health care workers at those centers have contracted the virus.